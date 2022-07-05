Friends, community members and Bearcat supporters everywhere, as my term as Northwest Missouri State University’s 10th president concludes today, my family – Denise, Matt, Joe, Leah, Lucas – and I provide our most heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Northwest collective, the community, region and countless individuals, families and groups we cherish as friends, teammates and honorable Bearcat crusaders.
Our family has been blessed and lucky. Blessed by such special relationships and lucky to have experienced a truly special period in Northwest’s history. The opportunity to play a part in uplifting the region, community and the university where we laid family roots some 36 years ago is the stuff of dreams. We have befriended so very many beautiful people. People from all walks of life who have come together to work with and for our beloved Northwest.
In reflection, I think back to the time when the dream of Northwest began. James Todd Sr., the lead of a local newspaper and chairman of the executive committee to oversee the “procuring of the State Normal School,” wrote in 1894, “In the Normal matter, it is the first duty of our people to act in harmony. Let us lay aside political and religious differences, and feelings of personal likes and dislikes, if such there be, and work all together with but one end in view – the success of the enterprise.”
Then, in 1905, after a state commission had officially selected Maryville to be the site of Missouri’s Fifth District Normal School, an editorial was published in the St. Joseph Gazette, which read, “In securing the location of this school, the people of Maryville have assumed a responsibility which they must in no wise shirk. They have obligated themselves to the people of the state, and especially to the people of the normal district, to demonstrate the wisdom of the Commission by making the school what it was designed to be – the most successful normal in Missouri.”
Some 116 years ago, on June 13, 1906, the dream of 1874 became reality as we opened our doors. And I think about the University’s extraordinary evolution to our current state of performance excellence in 2022. A state of strength and distinction we created. And that “we” is a collective of each of you, each of us. The team. The Bearcat family.
The impact of “we” has made Northwest into a leading organization. As the steward of that organization, I have often been asked for what I am most proud and what has been our greatest accomplishment. I answer by talking about the deeply meaningful relationships and the flywheel effect.
Jim Collins – in his seminal book, “Good to Great” – wrote, “Good to great is never done. No matter how far we have gone or how much we have achieved, we are merely good relative to what we can achieve next. Greatness is an inherently dynamic process, not an end point.”
He went on to say, “In creating a good-to-great transformation, there’s no single defining action, no grand program, no single killer innovation, no solitary lucky break, no miracle moment. Rather, it feels like turning a giant, heavy flywheel … each turn builds upon previous work … This is how you build greatness.”
As I think about the period of 2009-2022, a quote from Simon Sinek encapsulates my sentiment well. “I’d rather feel uncomfortable pushing for better than feel uncomfortable settling for less.”
We have made “focused on student success – every student every day” a singular anchor since we started in 2009. And each of your contributions have indeed truly made a collective impact.
The Jasinski family says the experiences of the past 13 years have been “just the coolest,” a lifetime gift. We have turned the flywheel, mission accomplished. We have been part of a noble and good calling. Mrs. J and our team always delivered on making the Thomas Gaunt House – which has served as the residence for all of Northwest’s presidents and their families and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places – a welcoming home, and I know that fills her heart.
We depart Maryville with immense gratitude to you all, smiles, warmth, love and hugs.
Keep the flywheel turning, Bearcat Nation. See you on the other side. #OABAAB
