Dear Editor,
We are real people. I am 68, and my husband is 71-years-old. We have joined thousands of Americans who stepped up for the first, second, and now, third phase of the Covid-19 vaccine trials in progress across the nation so that citizens can have a proven vaccine.
All have endured the injections, nasal swabs and multiple blood samplings, committed to any risk presented during the trials, the in-person trips, the follow-up calls, and the tech journaling.
When a vaccine becomes available to the public, its members should consider that each of the thousands of vaccine trial participants was a real person, with real concern for the collective public health, and a real willingness to take on the trial risk for the greater good, with no politics or prejudice attached.
In short, we are trial participants so you can benefit from a vaccine. Please accept our gift to you when it becomes available. And. If you haven’t done so yet, please go get that free flu shot!
–– Norris and Rosalie Vetter
Spartanburg, South Carolina