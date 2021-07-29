This week Matt Pearl asked an important question, “When will it end?” While his focus centered on the Olympics and some of the negativity surrounding it, there is more worthy of ending. Smoking. Drinking in excess. Abuse, spousal, child, employee, LGBTQ, political. Bullying. And more. He has made an important point.
Negativity can be toxic, not only to the abused, but the abuser who has abandoned decency for an imagined advantage. Thank you, Matt.
With that I pose the flip side. “When will it begin?” When will we see ourselves as peers in a magnificent cosmos, each from an imagined beginning, probably cousins all, many times removed. When will we see others less fortunate by chance or choice and think, “That could be me. How can I help?”
When will we recognize that so much of our labeling – Democrat, Republican, Christian, Jew, Muslim, Humanist, Gay, Lesbian, Transgender and more – is distracting from the fundamental fact, human?
When will so many of our leaders – organizational, political, social – set aside petty bickering and name calling to find acceptable common ground?
Who among the successful always gets their way?
Idealistic? You bet. It’s how the successful begin. It’s the initial premise of our Constitution: “in order to form a more perfect Union” with Union capitalized.
No, we cannot achieve it, but it’s a worthy goal.
––Gordon Hill, Maryville