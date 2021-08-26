Local reader Michael Baumli contributed a letter to the editor August 5 that demands delayed comment since it referenced material I had contributed. Much of his letter was downright confusing and misleading; hence, the following remarks.
In paragraph one, Mr. Baumli asked, “’What is the distance between, those crazy liberals are trying to control you,’” and, “’the only good liberal is a dead liberal?’”
Baumli’s use of quotation marks within context may have caused readers to believe I actually said those things. I didn’t, of course, and the burden of proof now rests with Mr. Baumli. Otherwise, I have to conclude he was trying to mislead readers while hammering little ol‘ me as if I don‘t have enough to worry about.
If that wasn‘t your purpose, Mr. Baumli, a more careful letter could explain what you hoped to accomplish. Fire away, sir, but in the future, be more cautious with quotation marks. Misuse distorts.
A note of scholarship concerning Baumli‘s wordplay: It was Gen. Philip Sheridan who more or less said, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” It was uttered in 1869 during the violence of the Indian wars in the West. I abhor the remark and would never use it even in variation, nor would I wish a similar fate on any liberal simply because we disagree.
Now, I did grow up in Sheridan, Missouri, which was named after the general. Maybe a liberal can do something with that.
Mr. Baumli then launched a baffling paragraph concerning things of which I have never heard. Perhaps he could be clearer next time, but it is important for everyone to realize that I am not an extremist or a member of the reactionary right. I am a fiscal conservative and Republican who occasionally checks out the stories on Fox News. I am a social moderate, born skeptic, and something of a cynic when it comes to politics.
I like who I am. If others don’t, I am hugely indifferent.
Mr. Baumli did raise the legitimate question of what am I trying to accomplish with this column? A generalized answer is I hope to make people more aware of what is going on in their country. I hope columns are somewhat entertaining and/or provocative, but I am not solely a verbal headhunter of those on the other side. That’s why we have elections.
Those on the left will not get the easy pass they have come to expect from me. At age 70, I am familiar with the destruction caused by socialism. I view its politics as the antithesis of principled democracy. I see its economic beliefs as hazardous to free market capitalism which I absolutely believe in because it works for the most people. Proof is evident in national accomplishment.
Socialism consumes prosperity, hope and ambition in the false pursuit of social perfection. It is a failure in every regard because it is conceptually flawed politically, economically and socially. Remember the collapse of Greece’s economy a few years ago during its socialist experiment?
Americans can’t let that happen here. That’s one message that I hope resonates with readers because under this administration, we are again headed in that direction at an alarming rate. That’s more than an opinion.
So, Mr. Baumli, am I trying to influence readers to my conservative point of view? You betcha! Am I trying to get everyone to have a realistic view of the hazards of the left? Oh, yeah! Am I hoping Americans will rise against socialism and renounce it once and for all? Sure am! Do I want Democrats trounced in the next election? It is a dream that I have!
I write every column believing I am right while hoping I am wrong about this country‘s course. I feel that I am doing my part by practicing my rights and by exercising good citizenship and judgment.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.