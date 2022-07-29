EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

The primary election is upon us; therefore, it is important to have criteria in mind so the right fit is achieved for each position.

For me, it isn’t necessary for the person running to be broadly experienced in the office sought; everyone starts somewhere. However, it is important the candidate be a quick learner. Otherwise, he/she could falter and potential damage done. Happily the candidates I have observed seem fine in the smarts department. 

