The primary election is upon us; therefore, it is important to have criteria in mind so the right fit is achieved for each position.
For me, it isn’t necessary for the person running to be broadly experienced in the office sought; everyone starts somewhere. However, it is important the candidate be a quick learner. Otherwise, he/she could falter and potential damage done. Happily the candidates I have observed seem fine in the smarts department.
One doesn’t have to be an aggie to get my vote, but it helps. Farmers are why our food is plentiful and the fields pretty. Family farms must be respected, and I generally support candidates who feel the same.
I won’t go for a candidate that overuses the pronoun “I”. Sure, one has to sell his/her bio, experience and credentials, but get through it fast. I’m interested in what you can do for the region, state and country. I want to hear a plan and get a sense of direction. I accept you won’t achieve everything you expound.
Be strong but not combative. I am more impressed with the candidate who can engage minds than the one who slams the table in anger.
A candidate for any office for which I vote must be a constitutionalist. You don’t have to be an expert on the subject, but you need to be familiar with the document that makes America distinctive. Anyone seeking to pick apart the Constitution for party gain should expect someone else’s sign in my yard.
I look for someone who is direct. Don’t try to impress me with your vocabulary or verbal skills. I’m more impressed by knowledge of issues. Remember, information quoted can be Googled.
It is okay to be critical of the opposition but don’t be mean or unfair. Be factual instead. Explain your position as superior to another’s. I pay attention to demeanor and language. I notice a candidate who is composed, ready, informed and confident without being arrogant.
Don’t try to convince me you can change the world. You can’t, but you can help. Do that.
Don’t slap me on the back and call me Charlie. First of all, that’s not my name, and, second, all I am looking for in any candidate is an honest day’s work, integrity, and a determination to defend home and country.
I will not vote for anyone who is ideologically bound or fanatical, especially if you are on the left. I have seen and lived through way too much damage caused by single-minded philosophical conformity. The present political atmosphere is a good example of such.
Be genuine. If you can’t be, follow a different calling.
I attended the recent candidates’ forum held at the courthouse. I am happy to report the crowd was large and the candidates interesting. I was able to conclude for whom I will vote in the primary based more or less on the aforementioned.
I am a Republican. I stopped considering Democrats when they surrendered their party to the far left arm currently running their show into the ground. That’s the way it is right now, but it’s not the way it has to be. Change cannot only be good but mighty necessary.
No matter how you stand, I urge you to vote in the August 2 primary and again in November.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.