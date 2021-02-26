So far the Biden administration’s focus has been on expunging all things Trumpian. Matters of putting America first or taking pride in all that could have been have to go. Besides keeping Trump policies would be the same as admitting they worked, and we can’t have that.
Busy as beavers with the politics of nullification means one ongoing problem of Goliath proportion will be shoved aside again. Both Republicans and Democrats are to blame. Every administration within the modern age has been a player.
I am referring to our incredible federal debt, none of which was accrued by citizens. Every dollar in the red is the responsibility of those we have elected to represent our best interests. Don’t expect Uncle Joe to address the issue or even mention it. That would mess with the liberal notion that all can be free and our national wealth is bottomless.
Here is today’s debt as plucked from Debt Clock February 19 but be aware the number is already too low. The debt’s direction is always up; reduction of what is owed lacks both incentive and probability.
$27,930,308,407,602.
Now, before you swell with pride at the sheer size of our lusty debt, you need to know every American owns $84,308 of that number. Every taxpayer’s share is $222,192. Not everyone pays taxes, you see, which puts more on those of us who do.
It would be simply a matter of alerting big media to blame the federal debt on the horrible, awful Donald Trump, but the fact is every president and Congress in decades has behaved recklessly in the handling of our assets. When Ronald Reagan became president in 1980, the federal debt, incredibly, was under a trillion dollars. By 1988, the number had grown to $2.6 trillion, but by 1999 that number had more than doubled to $5.6 trillion. By 2010 the debt had accrued to $11 trillion, and there was no looking back. Talk of a balanced budget and/or debt reduction ceased.
By 2016 the debt was $19.5 trillion and today stands at the aforementioned number. Our level of debt is a dangerous fiscal obscenity perpetrated by those who promise too much on borrowed money.
Our current domestic product is around $21.3 trillion. Compare that to our $27 trillion in debt. Do you notice a disparity?
According to Debt Clock, the cost of servicing the debt (interest paid to debtors) is $394.4 billion. Can you imagine how far nearly $400 billion would go if that resource could be directed toward the infrastructure or education? Think how your taxes could be reduced if that number wasn’t there
Over $7 trillion of the federal debt is owed to foreign countries such as China. That means billions go to these countries in the form of interest payments. Perhaps they use these funds to build their military. In other words, we likely subsidize the growth we see in China’s military presence.
The federal government spends $1.3 trillion currently on Medicare/Medicaid. That is followed by Social Security at $1.1 trillion and national defense at $722 billion. Debt service comes in fourth at the figure mentioned above. Under Democratic leadership, the only area traditionally to be cut is the military. I suspect you will hear about this soon.
Expenditures at the federal level far exceed revenue. To correct this discrepancy, the government must either increase taxes, reduce spending, or exercise a combination of the two. Or they can ignore the problem as they have been. Ignoring is easy. Ignoring and ignorance are cousins.
The problem here isn’t debt per se. Governments often have to borrow to meet extraordinary challenges such as threats to national security, economic downturns and the like. The problem is Washington’s mentality. The belief there is we are entitled to whatever is demanded, and it is the government’s job to provide no matter what the current cost or the long-term damage. The issue is nothing is being done to curb debt growth.
Our continuous expansion of debt is an existential threat to our way of life, but the attitude in the capital is spend now and pay later. Eventually paying later will have to be now, won’t it? When that happens, notice where the finger points. Watch what happens to the dollar.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.