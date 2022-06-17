When I entered teaching in 1974, schools held fire and storm drills for the safety of students and staff. They still do because one never knows.
By the time I retired from education thirty years later, teachers were also instructing their students on what to do if an intruder was in the building. This was an awareness of potential danger that did not previously exist. I remember explaining to my students how to hide and stay quiet if an event occurred. There was no delusion about real danger on their part or mine.
It seems incredible that such extraordinary measures have to be taken to protect kids at school from maniacs with weapons. Something changed.
Our gut reaction to the mass shooting of innocents in Uvalde, Texas, is to rush out and somehow stop such insanity, but unfortunately much of the response exploits disaster while little changes in our tragic and violent national psyche.
I want to be fair here, but I also want readers to understand everything.
Whenever a tragedy like Uvalde happens, liberal politicians, pundits and big media rush in with their demands for gun reform. That’s fine--they’re within their rights--but there is truth beyond the shouting, finger pointing, and impassioned theater. The fact is events like this can force the right to the defensive, a desirable result for the left in an election year. Their camp is clearly prepped to work that angle for their voice is too instantaneous and too in unison for it to be otherwise.
President Biden, for example, immediately blamed the gun lobby for Uvalde. Of course a big part of the stated lobby is the National Rifle Association, an old and powerful organization that leans right and donates moolah to Republican candidates for office. The left sees the NRA as a nettle in its side and lets no tragedy escape without accusation aimed at it. Democrats would love to end the NRA and the power it wields with voters, states and candidates. Tragedy lends purpose, but it also affords opportunity to diminish a political rival.
When Joe Biden tells listeners the Second Amendment is not absolute, he is misleading them. His side absolutely wants to end the protection the amendment affords citizens because without it their radical endeavors would be much more certain of success. The whole truth is the NRA is determined to preserve the Second Amendment contrary to leftist wishes, and that’s a big reason Beto is bent and Uncle Joe is in the pulpit.
Of course Biden knows the Second Amendment is absolute. It is part of the Bill of Rights which guarantees the right to bear arms just as the First Amendment guarantees the right to protest. Its intent is to help protect citizens from the tyranny of oppressive government, but it gives no one the right to shoot another person. One does not allow the other.
The left sees election opportunity in linking gun possession with abortion as key issues in its offensive against the right. Liberals believe this duo is a winner for them in contrast to the ever rising cost of living compelled by their lousy, self-serving leadership. It defines a cause and an emotional connection to voters while separating the left from the right. It provides cover and distraction.
What they do is manipulative and exploitative. The practice should stop but won’t because it works.
Personally I believe we can preserve the Second Amendment while seeking effective ways to protect kids and shoppers from the horror of a crazed mind. Part of that is a national determination to keep lethal weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. Obviously that isn’t easy, but constitutional rights have to be protected too.
I know beyond doubt if Democrats succeed in eliminating sales and/or ownership of AR-15’s as they demand, they will count that as a victory and then go after whatever firearm they designate next. Elimination of all firearms is their real goal, and they are disingenuous when they claim differently to gain momentary political advantage.
I have seen what happens to countries where citizens are stripped of their means of self-defense, but we have all seen what can happen when deadly weapons end up in the wrong hands.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.