Fear is an ugly thing, a weapon for bullies and an ancient tool for those in pursuit of power, but this is America. We shouldn’t live in fear as people do in many countries because we have recourse within our system and ourselves.
We are now in a predictable situation. Politicians such as Nancy Pelosi have lost all fear of losing an election in their secure districts. They feel divorced from accountability because they are.
Those in politics who lose fear of the consequences they sow may not pursue a democratic end. Some power increases the need for more; too much of it eliminates the desire to lead and replaces it with a determination to rule. Soon only one opinion matters and no means of its enforcement is too little.
It seems to me this is where we are in America. We have an increasingly aggressive left pushing constantly against a too quiet right. Some are afraid to speak openly now in our free society out of fear of consequence. What if the wrong word is uttered, a reckless joke told, or a person is too flirtatious? Is a mere reprimand enough or must the offender be made to pay with job and reputation? But this isn’t about fear alone; it is also about control, power and punishment.
Political correctness isn’t about fixing systemic ills as it claims. It is political activism enforced by accusation. Anything can now be construed as racist, sexist, xenophobic or whatever the left says it is, and that point of view will be enforced by fear, intimidation, shunning and ridicule. These are confrontational but political at their core. The left profits from this political pestilence.
Look at what happened to Dr. Seuss‘s sad little books. Think about the absurdity of it. The offense was nonsensical, but the consequence was severe and permanent. Censorship usually is.
Dr. Seuss is part of the left’s social cleansing process. It proves the PC mob can get away with anything disapproved within the popular culture. What’s next for scrubbing? Garfield? Hagar the Horrible? How about Blondie, the good wife to Dagwood?
Violent protest brings fear. We saw this go on for weeks last year as liberal city officials justified destruction in places like Portland and Minneapolis. It was about justice we were assured, but it was also about the fear of what can happen when demands aren’t immediately met.
Where is the justice for those whose lives were disrupted or destroyed? Where do they go for help? Who stands up for them?
We should fear the police we are instructed, not the newly released criminals crowding city streets
Don’t fear the thousands crossing our borders illegally once again. Fear instead what you might be if you want our immigration laws enforced and our national autonomy protected.
Fear right-wing insurrec-tionists plotting in their basements!
Fear the environment!
Remember when AOC declared solemnly the world had a decade left (unless Democrats were elected) before the point of no return was reached environmentally. She sells a brand of fear too easily bought.
Does anyone seriously believe the planet is over in ten years unless we stop driving and partaking in our bountiful energy resources? If so you better get your affairs in order while there’s so little time left. You better tell your kids too that the future is mighty bleak unless the right people are finally and fully in control.
Fear is too often caused by intellectual surrender and lazy reaction. Everyone should stop doing that now.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.