America’s success lies in the brilliance of its design which encourages political participation for those willing to pay the price. Ours is a two-party scheme with the elected assuming limited power within a system of checks and balances. Our politics is cyclical and needs to be.
The system is pokey for a reason. Laws, rules and regulations are not made in haste but are debated, tested and refined by wisdom, precedence and justice. It must always be so; if not, America ceases to be. Not only would Americans suffer in such an instance but also the world that looks to us for leadership and example. Faltering could easily lead to international chaos.
We are presently at the in-between stage of one president on his way out and another coming in. It is a good time to reflect, but I will wait and see on much before becoming too critical because some of what is assumed will be modified due to the system at work. Instead, let’s look at what we know now.
America elected a president who barely campaigned, never laid the planks of a coherent platform, or even debated effectively. Joe Biden won because of his name, the shock of his party’s defeat four years ago, and, most importantly, because the alliance of big media and party activism persuaded Americans to hate Donald Trump with a passion that could speak only to his success in doing what Democrats did not want done.
Trump may have lost this election, but he is still the leader of the center/right. When Trump was elected, many Republicans were skeptical of his intent and ability, but he won most of them over because his policies were right for the nation. The president didn’t cave to constant pressure from the Swamp, but he misjudged the importance of popularity. In America image too often trumps performance.
Democrats proved their skill in destruction. They lied, for instance, when they told people Trump would destroy the rights of the LGBTQ community, that he was a racist, that he was misogynist. The fact is he did nothing to take away rights nor did he intend to. Instead, he put people to work, but in the Swamp no good act by an outsider goes unpunished.
The left heavily politicized the COVID-19 situation and claimed they could have done a better job than Trump. Incredibly, a lot of voters bought into this without a shred of support. Biden held no office in 2020 and had no input regarding the pandemic; therefore, his claim of higher competence went unproven, but for some words are enough.
Joe Biden has stated his election to the presidency is a mandate, but it is no such thing. He won a slender 51% of the popular vote, but I will give his handlers credit for their success in the upper Midwest and in critical swing states such as Pennsylvania. Trump narrowly carried these four years ago, and it is no surprise they went back to a Democrat in a heavy turnout. There is a reason they are called swing states.
Beware any politician who claims a mandate for change but especially an elitist on the left claiming moral superiority and a peculiar vision of all that needs done. When Biden talks about change, he isn’t referring to tweaking the system so that it runs better. He means to replace it with what the left demands. We will see how far his administration is willing to go and how far it gets. Just be aware and ready for life changes.
America elected a vice president most know little about. I do know Kamala Harris is way left by American standards, has spent years of her life outside the United States, is expert at avoiding questions, and giggles inanely. Perfect.
Joe Biden is 78 years old. It seems doubtful he will be physically and mentally able to run for a second term at age 82. We will see, of course, but Harris, Biden’s backup and handler, conforms to the liberal profile perfectly: radical, minority, female. What better way to slide her into the presidency than this? Why else would she be there when she failed so completely in the Democratic primary?
Don’t be surprised if you see more and more of Harris and less and less of Biden as the left rolls out its agenda for your future and mine. Said plan will become evident quickly and may very well be followed by a wave of nostalgia for the horrible, awful Donald J. Trump.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.