The left’s cancel culture is thriving in New America where tolerance for any point of view other than liberal is waning fast. On the rise is aggressive liberal activism; on the slope is conservative willingness to be confrontational.
It would be a mistake to think the cancel culture is confined to our information delivery systems where those in charge determine what is acceptable and what is not. As you likely know, that which doesn’t meet liberal approval can be removed or labeled under the pretense of inaccuracy or whatever. However, we must take the word of the censors that this is actually the case. Is truth protected or lost?
Cancel culture is much larger than when companies stretch their authority to the max in the name of liberal goodness. The cancel culture also involves the extinguishing of our national sense of unity, our cultural commonality, and our history. Tearing down statues and other iconic reminders isn’t about emphasizing the need for social justice alone; it is also about attacking how we see ourselves historically. What better way to achieve that than to cancel those things most visible?
The cancel culture goes beyond changing things up. Liberals insist others are too ignorant, biased or unenlightened to change without prodding; therefore, cancel culture activists are empowered to do as they please. They assume authority because there isn’t enough resistance to them politically or socially.
Donald Trump was canceled by more than an election. He was ended by a non-stop stream of vitriol, lies and exaggerations, and an insistence on his failure even when success was evident. The left’s offense succeeded in turning enough moderates, independents and swing states to win. Hate can work even when those demanding tolerance model the opposite.
The cancel culture isn’t about truth or fairness. It’s about winning.
The left’s power lies essentially in a coalition of minorities and special interests carefully cultivated, petted and primed. These are typically neglected by the left after an election because giving too much too soon invites comfort and questions. It is better to keep restless people thinking liberals are in their corner so the string can always be pulled when needed. This works remarkably well.
Critical to modern coalition binding is the cancellation of all things white. Key to that is convincing large numbers of voters that white folks are racist, that the system is rigged for a single group, that those non-liberal have nothing better to do than to plot the physical, financial and social ruin of anyone different than themselves. America must be convinced it is still 1960.
Those of us who remember how things were then know better, but millions of Americans have no such connection. No one will get the complete picture if it is canceled under the pretense of a greater good. We all gain when the truth is confronted honestly, not canceled so a few politicians, actors and activists can benefit.
Part of the cancel culture is turning society against itself. A weakened and doubtful society is easy to turn to a new direction by those dedicated to the task. Right now that direction is to the left.
All need to understand the cancel culture is practiced by those who despise this country, its rocky history, and the fact some parts of our society have been more successful than others. Their vision of the future includes disconnection with the past or, at the very least, a distortion of it. This approach is occurring right now in our schools, colleges and universities. It is happening in the popular culture, the media, and within all levels of government. It is extreme and wrong, but it is also gaining.
I favor canceling the cancel culture. Let’s deal honestly, openly and realistically with all that troubles us.
Finally, don‘t accept you are a villain because of your ancestry or because you have been successful in your endeavors. That’s the liberal game. Don’t play into their hands.
You have the right and responsibility to defend yourself, your way of life, and the country that protects you. Be at it, or we will continue to be marginalized by those with assumed power and the force that goes with it.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.