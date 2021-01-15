The aftermath of an election can provoke a collision of opinions as readily as pre-election anxiety, but once the political fog has cleared, reflection takes over. This eventually leads to acceptance of that which is done but also produces awareness of what‘s coming.
Columns I wrote around election time provoked a couple of letters of objection, including a brief but critical one submitted by Gordon Hill just before Christmas. I don’t know Mr. Hill, and I do appreciate his taking time to write; however, I must object to his objection.
Let me be clear: I don’t throw mud as charged, but I can be terse and ironic if the topic justifies it. I let the chips fall where they may. That’s how one provokes thought, and how I express my view. I have no plans to change.
I leave the business of slinging slime to those in liberal big media who have referred to George W. Bush as a war criminal and to Donald J. Trump as a fascist among a long list of other politically-driven insults. While that is more the media’s forte than mine, I will call out those who think only their opinion counts.
I am a “what is good for the goose is good for the gander” person. If someone on the left objects to me referring to Elizabeth Warren as Lizzie then drop the name-calling and character destruction directed at the right. Don’t expect a pass or treatment other than what you deal. One of my goals as a contributing columnist is to make readers aware of the discrepancy between how the left treats people and the deference it demands in return. Mr. Hill’s letter underscored that point, so thanks.
Mr. Hill didn’t like my use of the word “regime” in regard to Biden’s forthcoming administration, but I have also used it in reference to Trump’s. In recent years the meaning of “regime” seems to have broadened and is now applied fairly loosely. I recall it being directed at the George W. Bush administration by liberal talkers and being surprised by it. Then I considered the source and understood the purpose.
Again, what’s good for the goose…
Mr. Hill made two other rather incredible claims. The first objected to my calling Lizzie Warren and Bernie Sanders socialists, but that is what they are. Apparently, Mr. Hill doesn’t know that Sanders refers to himself as a socialist or as a democratic-socialist which is virtually the same thing. Sure, Sanders ran for president as a Democrat instead of an Independent because he needed party leverage and credibility, but that didn‘t change his core. As a senator he caucuses with Democrats and generally votes as they vote because they are neighbors on the political plane.
Now, I believe if a person calls himself a socialist, talks like one, and campaigns on big social change then he is surely a socialist. I don’t fight the evidence, and I don’t think ol’ Bern would want me to. He isn’t ashamed of being a socialist; indeed, he is quite proud of the fact.
Lizzie and Bernie are politically simpatico. I’m not calling either a leftist in the Castro sense--Castro was a communist--but both are far left by the American standard. I think I can analyze a politician’s speech and intent as well as anyone, but these two make it plumb easy.
Mr. Hill argued I do not know what socialism is. I was amused. I can assure everyone, I do know what it is. I understand, for instance, that it can be deadly to economies and freedom if allowed to get out of hand. It is indeed a threat to democracy and our way of life. Liberals sometimes claim otherwise, either because it conflicts with their social/political viewpoint or because they don’t understand socialism as well as they think. I accept they don’t see everything as I do.
Heck, I hope I am wrong about Joe Biden and the government he is industriously preparing and the new normal that is advancing, but I believe socialism is striding forward in this country at a concerning pace. As it grows, individual freedom declines because it must. I call this process The Big Creep. How it works will become increasingly evident as will the eventual longing for better times and fresh ideas.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.