It has been a generation plus since Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush knocked down the Berlin Wall and ended old school communism in Europe. Since then, there is much evidence Americans have divested their understanding of how socialism operates and why its encroachment is a threat to our national freedom and identity.
Resistance to socialism in this country has been strong in the past and must continue to be. Here socialism hides behind the progressive label and a carefully cultivated image of warm humanism. Its advancement has been covert as well as outward, but leadership has grown impatient with slow but steady advancement knocked back at times by the opposition. They want it all, and they are going after it aggressively. Their determination, partisanship and arrogance are boundless.
The question is how can you tell this country is moving farther left? The following points may help in your awareness and analysis, but they aren’t presented in order of importance and may overlap somewhat.
One tell is when government begins to ignore the will of the people. This is evident when the population expresses wide dismay over a law, regulation or governmental practice, but it is enforced anyway. One instance is the border disaster. Most Americans do not like the situation as it is now, but that means nothing to Democrats who are intent on the power an imported voter clientele will bring to their precious party.
Traditionally in America, the government has been perceived as working for the people. When people are replaced by government in order of importance, then that is a sure sign of encroaching socialism. In socialist states government is the center of everything.
Society becomes more bureaucratic via size, number and power.
Class warfare is continuous with folks depicted as downtrodden and abused by an imperfect system while materially successful people are defined as greedy, dishonest and exploitative of others. The left considers the lower economic scale a mass prone to easy political manipulation.
One school of thought, namely socialism, becomes the only acceptable belief system. Other views such as conservatism, traditionalism and patriotism are scorned politically and through big media and the popular culture.
Since the goal is to rid the nation of the old system and replace it with a shiny new one, anything pertaining to the past must go. This may even include denigration of historical figures and attacks on traditions if they don’t pass liberal muster. The list of cultural horrors that are unacceptable is often tied to race, a perceived but treacherous winner for Democrats.
Political correctness permeates all aspects of everyday life.
Commonplace goods may become scarcer or rationed as part of the socialist obsession with production and distribution control. Barren shelves appear occasionally and then more frequently.
More and more buys less and less.
Competence is replaced by indifference and excuses.
Protected political interests may emerge. These individuals or groups are immune to criticism, prosecution or reproach.
Socialist dogma invades our schools, colleges and universities. The belief is get ‘em while they are impressionable because that’s when indoctrination is most effective. Today, conservatism is hard pressed to have a place in our education system at any level.
Most police departments are conservative. Police reform and de-funding the police means the left wants to replace departments with ones more supportive of their political views which is a big reason why many police departments are currently being drained of resources and personnel. Authoritarian or totalitarian governments are kept in place because they control the police and military.
Divide and conquer is an ancient credo. The left divides us by race, economics and beliefs. A country turned against itself weakens and becomes susceptible to political turnover. The art of division is practiced constantly in America.
I could go on, but my hope is that won’t be necessary.
All the aforementioned is going on right now in this country, the world’s most important democracy and greatest model for individual freedom. It’s time to ask yourself how much you value that freedom for yourself and subsequent generations. It’s mighty important to be aware and active in your own defense
Three things will help going forward: a sturdy system that has been tested repeatedly, the Constitution with its Bill of Rights supported by a conservative SCOTUS, and millions of woke Americans who have finally had enough of the aforementioned. We will see what happens.
I hope for the best, but I know a trend when I see it.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.