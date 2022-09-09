EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

An interesting contradiction in American politics is voters tend to be unhappy with Congress as a whole but supportive of the representative for their particular district. That’s why turnover is fairly light per election and why incumbents are in an enviable position.    

In a couple of months I will vote again for Sam Graves to represent my interests and conservative perspective in Washington. I try not to vote out of habit, but I do favor Republicans following review.

