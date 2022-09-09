An interesting contradiction in American politics is voters tend to be unhappy with Congress as a whole but supportive of the representative for their particular district. That’s why turnover is fairly light per election and why incumbents are in an enviable position.
In a couple of months I will vote again for Sam Graves to represent my interests and conservative perspective in Washington. I try not to vote out of habit, but I do favor Republicans following review.
Sam is also conservative and makes no bones about it. He has a practical, common sense approach to politics that is pleasing and a match for the general mood of the region. He fits what I look for because this is where he is from. He isn’t like Maxine Waters who can’t bother living in the LA district she represents.
Sam understands his constituency and what we value. His roots are similar to mine and most people who have decided to stay here despite the steamy summers and frigid winters. He wants his district to prosper and has helped with that as he is able. He lives where he works and works for where he lives. Not everyone in politics does that once the votes are counted.
Sam is an aggie, and we need all those we can get in Congress to protect farmers from the excesses of urban liberal politics. Agriculture is Missouri’s largest industry and absolutely essential to this district. Graves has his hands full protecting our food supply from the aggressive left and deserves all the help he can get from us.
Graves is in his political prime. He is experienced and mature and has served in enough leadership capacities to gain the respect of Republican colleagues and the ire of the opposition. He seems unflappable to me when the heat is on which is most of the time. He votes his conscience and how he thinks his constituency expects him to. His ambition runs toward service and doing a good job. That matters a lot to me.
I like a man who can get off an airplane in the morning and climb on a tractor or combine in the afternoon, know what he’s doing, and have a love and respect for it. I favor a person who can do many things because that tells me politics is not his only pursuit.
Sam is a worker who is interested in moving the country forward efficiently. He is not an ideologue or party wonk living in a philosophical vacuum, but if asked what he stands for, he can tell you. He knows his own mind. Does Biden?
Sam Graves is one voice out of 435, but his is consistent, honest and pragmatic without being domineering or shrill. He is a steady hand with a serious intellect and demeanor, and when it comes to reliability Sam is the man.
That’s why I am voting for Sam in November and as long as he decides to run for office. I happen to think he would make a terrific governor one day if ever so inclined.
This endorsement is mine alone and not necessarily a reflection of this newspaper or anyone employed by it.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.