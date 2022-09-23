EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

As the South Main construction begins to take shape, it is becoming easier to see how the changes will look and the good they will do. Lanes will be wider, drainage will be better, and there will be curbs and improved drives into businesses. The overall look will be improved, and the southern business district will feel more incorporated with the city proper. Good stuff.

This brings up a point concerning the intersection of South Main which runs north and south and South Avenue which runs east and west. This is likely the busiest intersection in town with the longest stop light.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags