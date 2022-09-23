As the South Main construction begins to take shape, it is becoming easier to see how the changes will look and the good they will do. Lanes will be wider, drainage will be better, and there will be curbs and improved drives into businesses. The overall look will be improved, and the southern business district will feel more incorporated with the city proper. Good stuff.
This brings up a point concerning the intersection of South Main which runs north and south and South Avenue which runs east and west. This is likely the busiest intersection in town with the longest stop light.
Current construction on these streets has caused South Avenue to be blocked and Main to be open without a stop light which isn’t needed for now. This has allowed Main Street traffic to flow much faster which means there are fewer vehicles backed up north and south and less of an issue entering and exiting businesses. It is clearly smoother and more functional with the stop light off.
Could the city eliminate the stop light once all streets are open and place stop signs on the South Avenue corners? It seems doable.
It is likely half the traffic on South Avenue would turn right; therefore, there is no hazard with cross traffic. Left turn traffic would obviously have to be careful, but the upside is less congestion overall and far less waiting for those traveling South Main.
I think it’s worth a look. What do you think? Let the city know.
Now here is an unrelated idea for someone to develop.
I have learned a couple of things concerning people my age (71) and beyond. We like our independence and are determined to keep it as long as possible, but we don’t like to ask others for assistance even if we need it. Therein is opportunity for a creative person who likes to help others.
This community needs a service that helps older people at home whether it is light housework, yard maintenance, errand running, or general upkeep. Sometimes older people need some help changing overhead light bulbs, washing windows, or trimming bushes. Such a service would aid autonomy and make home life easier.
Another characteristic of older people is we don’t expect someone to do something for us without fair compensation. This would be a business. Set a reasonable fee per job or fix an hourly rate. Customers could provide a list of tasks, or perhaps a regular work schedule could be arranged. All that is needed beyond that is a vehicle, tools, a telephone, and a handy skill set.
Advertise in the papers and through places like the Senior Center, and, I think, you would soon be busy. If I was twenty years younger, I would pursue this idea myself, but as it is I am too cranky. This idea is free to anyone who wants to run with it, and I sincerely hope someone will. I would be a regular customer myself because I need a nap more than I need to paint.
Another idea comes from American Ninja Warrior (ANW), a television show I have enjoyed in recent years. As you may know, the show is a competition that is much different than the conventional sports which tend to attract players who have above average athletic abilities. Football, basketball and track are not for everyone.
ANW appeals to young people with different skill sets who can learn all kinds of new things about themselves as they explore their potential. Some of the strongest competitors on the TV show are the least athletic appearing, but they have developed strength, agility, a willingness to take risks, and a sense of belonging to something great. These will serve them all their lives.
All across the country, training facilities for ANW have sprung up. Maryville and Nodaway County needs such a facility. Kids love it.
It seems to me entrepreneurs with the wherewithal to open an ax throwing business or a paint ball adventure would also have the smarts to open and operate a Ninja facility. I think it would be a great thing for this area and would open new doors to a new kind of physical and mental experience.
These are things to think about and do.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.