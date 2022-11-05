When one votes, it tends to be for or against many things. Most people aren’t single-issue voters but may have one important thing at the forefront that drives their determination. I’m no different.
I reject the party whose leader referred to Americans as semi-fascists. Nothing could have been more insulting and further from the truth. Biden’s remark was even more divisive than Hilary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment a few years back.
These Democrats’ claim unity is their goal, but that is contradicted by their own words and actions. They can’t be believed and should not be supported.
I will vote against the party of Pelosi, Sanders, Schumer, AOC and the Squad, and the long list of misery-dealing hypocrites that make up the destructive left. I will vote for solid American values instead wherever I see them.
I will not support politicians who initiate or approve of the destruction of American history through censorship and/or revisionism. History is what it is and should be taught and learned from as such. Then and now are two different things.
I reject the left’s brand of racism. It is they who divide and separate and then claim a moral high ground that doesn’t exist.
I denounce their smugness, their condescension, and the manner in which they play race against race in exchange for power.
I will vote against the Democratic Party that has allowed the far left to take control of its direction, message and willingness to compromise. Leftists demand conformity, but they won’t get it from me.
I oppose politicians who refuse to protect our border, our national autonomy or the civil rights of actual citizens. I hope everyone understands the left’s purpose with an open border is to whittle down the so-called white majority they have deemed horrible beyond compare. This, of course, is a form of racism that goes undiscussed.
I totally reject politicians who support abortion on demand. Except under extraordinary circumstances, abortion is infanticide within the womb. It is horrible practice wrapped in a pink blanket of leftist moralism. It is dead wrong. I support politicians who defend the innocent over cynical politics.
Babies have an inherent right to life. Voters have a protected right to exercise their belief in the sanctity of that right. These two points should conjoin.
Anyone seeking to discredit, dismantle or otherwise abuse the American Constitution loses any chance at my vote. The Constitution is all about individual rights and it doesn’t matter it was written by white men alone.
That criticism is just more liberal propaganda driving a wedge. All that really matters is what it says.
Liberals know nothing of the Founders’ sacrifices nor do they want to. Willful ignorance won’t earn a vote from me. It does earn contempt of which I have a bushel or two.
Attacking the Bill of Rights is like attacking me. Therefore, I have no reason to support anyone who wants to limit the First Amendment or eliminate the Second Amendment. Nothing riles an old man quicker than that.
These points don’t make me a semi-fascist or a deplorable. They make me an American with a bellyful of Biden and a gutful of liberal malarkey. These drive me.
I look for a return to a focus on America with this election. My vote is my tool. It’s yours too. Use it wisely.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.