EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

When one votes, it tends to be for or against many things. Most people aren’t single-issue voters but may have one important thing at the forefront that drives their determination. I’m no different.

I reject the party whose leader referred to Americans as semi-fascists. Nothing could have been more insulting and further from the truth. Biden’s remark was even more divisive than Hilary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment a few years back.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags