The other day I heard something disturbing if not startling. America is losing newspapers at the rate of two per week or roughly 100 per year. At this rate, in a couple of decades print journalism will be finished with the possible exception of ones such as the New York Times which may have a large enough market to stay competitive.
You may be thinking what does it matter in this age when headline news is instantly available via one’s smart phone, and that’s a point that cannot be ignored. I subscribe to four newspapers, but I also consult my phone for breaking news, updates or quick stories that I would have to wait for if I only read a paper. It is increasingly tough for print media to compete with fast breaking electronic sources. That difference is taking a hard toll nationwide as we see papers move more and more to the internet.
In my opinion, traditional journalism and the rules pertaining to it are most alive in small market newspapers such as this one and the others to which I contribute. One gets a taste of national and state news with an emphasis on local reporting. This newspaper is a tie that binds, and it is an excellent paper un-beholden to special interests and political affiliations. It should be cherished, supported and admired for all it does.
Everyone must bear in mind the American newspaper is an incredibly important check within our system of checks and balances. Without newspapers, we citizens are far more prone to singularity of thought and corruption from those who would be much less accountable to those they represent. Papers keep politicians on their toes and responsive. Some even contribute columns for their constituencies to ponder, knowing his/her side will be heard above the clamor. It is a way of keeping in touch in a personal and responsible way.
A free and open society encourages democracy and vice versa. Newspapers are far more than data collectors. They encourage debate, questioning and provide a forum for the pursuit of answers. We will remain a free nation protected by the awesome First Amendment as long as we have newspapers like this one untouched by the collective tenor of partisan big media. There really is no substitute for free exchange or for journalistic enterprise.
I encourage all to be supportive of our local newspapers and beyond if possible. I would like to see more writers, more critics, more input and more give and go. We need to exercise our freedoms. Otherwise, we could become nothing more than the unwitting accomplice to our own demise.
I would like to make a small plug for the Sheridan Express, an earthy, entertaining and newsy paper put out weekly in my home town. For its market niche it is an excellent example of what a creative newspaper can offer. Support it and all newspapers as much as you can. So much depends on the press, and, after all, you would be protecting a necessary investment in freedom, democracy and the future.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.