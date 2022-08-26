EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

The other day I heard something disturbing if not startling. America is losing newspapers at the rate of two per week or roughly 100 per year. At this rate, in a couple of decades print journalism will be finished with the possible exception of ones such as the New York Times which may have a large enough market to stay competitive.

You may be thinking what does it matter in this age when headline news is instantly available via one’s smart phone, and that’s a point that cannot be ignored. I subscribe to four newspapers, but I also consult my phone for breaking news, updates or quick stories that I would have to wait for if I only read a paper. It is increasingly tough for print media to compete with fast breaking electronic sources. That difference is taking a hard toll nationwide as we see papers move more and more to the internet.

