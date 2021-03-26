Joe Biden has been president long enough for a pattern to emerge. There is little mystery involved; indeed the direction was predictable.
Joe is a big guvment dude, so he eagerly signed the $1.9 trillion rescue package for Americans still under the blanket of COVID even though only nine per cent of the funds reportedly went to battle the virus. The rest was allegedly stimulus even though the stock market is doing fine and those returning to work expanding steadily. Some of the funds from the last stimulus haven’t been invested yet, but that didn’t matter to liberals buying favor and paying off political debts. There was pork aplenty.
The big question in my fiscally responsible mind is from where did the funds come? They weren’t in what could be laughingly called a budget.
Of course, the money was borrowed. Of course, the nearly two trillion dollars was added to our enormous debt pile. Of course, the funds were printed with abandon from the Washington money machine. The Washington credo is spend now and worry about it later or not at all.
It isn’t that Biden is any different in this regard than any other president over the last half century, but he didn’t even try to curb this explosion of spending. Did he even ask where money could be saved?
Biden is agonizing over tax increases as if that wasn’t in the big plan all along. Income taxes will be going up for many Americans soon if Joe gets his way. Historically, high taxes have been a heavy contributor to economic oppression, but don’t worry. Joe and the gang claim they know who can afford it, but I expect the eligibility number to drop lower and lower as the tax increase promotion picks up. That’s the usual pattern.
Joe may even mention your patriotic duty with just the right touch of pathos. Promises will be made and indifference to your opinion compounded.
On the table soon will be a capital gains tax increase. This tax is regressive and punitive and will negatively impact 401k’s, the stock market, and investments of all types, but liberals love to tax assets in the name of social justice and the redistribution of wealth. They claim it helps but what it does is punish productivity, entrepreneurship, investing and hard work.
Biden torpedoed the pipeline because America apparently doesn’t need energy access or business with our northern neighbor. How does this help the middle class going to work? Will Joe be held accountable for all the jobs lost from the pipeline shutdown or the rising cost at the pump? Certainly not by liberal media amidst sickening smooch.
Where is the proof not having the pipeline saves the environment? There are pipelines all over, and the fact is they are far more environmentally sound and cost efficient than other means of delivery. But they aren’t politically pleasing or propagandistically pretty are they?
Canada will take its business somewhere else. America’s loss.
Get ready for the Green New Deal in the offing. It will cost deeply, and it is the worker/consumer who will pay.
Look for billions to leave this country for the pockets of governments elsewhere in the name of environmental fixing. Look for more billions to fly to areas such as Central America to encourage governments to keep their people at home as if that‘s the real reason. Liberals call it aid or assistance, but it is just more redistribution of America’s wealth and social bribery.
How do I know? Well, for one thing Trump was bringing the southern border under control with the wall, changes in policy, and with empowering enforcement agencies. Joe could’ve strengthened these practices and spent far less at home, but he halted the construction of the wall and the floodgates are open once more. Instead of ending illegal immigration, Biden is rewarding it with our money and exploiting it for long term potential at the polls.
Will that work? You’re too late to wonder. It’s already working.
The border opens wider every day. The pandemic of associated problems has just begun.
Good ol’ Joe.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.