Potholes have appeared in the liberal road to paradise.
A current Quinnipiac poll discovered President Biden’s approval within the Hispanic demographic has sunk in recent weeks from a respectable 55% to an abysmal 26%. Since Biden is supposed to be his party’s head honcho, this does not bode well for liberals seeking dispensation and re-election. He has no coattails for the moment and perhaps beyond if such matters as immigration don’t get fixed pronto.
The leftist immigration plan as you may have surmised was to pack this country with immigrants, declare amnesty for millions, and then promptly smooth the path for voting in a way beneficial to Uncle Joe and the Destructors. The pothole occurred when Americans began to bristle at the notion which is why the left rarely mentions it these days. Understand that doesn’t mean they’ve given up. The border is open, and the approximate rate of arrivals is 8,000 per day.
Another pothole is the left’s apparent underestimation of the Hispanic community. The Quinnipiac poll suggests voters are rejecting the liberal bid to buy loyalty with illegal access and many promises. It could be immigrants aren’t coming here to be leftist pawns to power. Instead they want the full promise of America and the freedom and the opportunity missing from their countries of origin.
Hispanics are largely hard working, family oriented, and people of faith. They don’t neatly fit the liberal view, but they do come close to the conservative perspective once they catch on to leftist intent. This shift could prove a deal changer for Democrats.
Uncle Joe and the Destructors may need to try a different ruse.
The Clinton plot against Donald Trump has come undone although you might not know about it since it is so poorly covered by complicit, corrupt and deceptive liberal media. Suffice it to say Trump was right when he accused the Clinton camp of trying to frame him via a Russian bank connection that never existed. Clinton’s ex-campaign officer Michael Sussman has admitted how things unfolded, and obviously he was in a position to know all.
Hillary knew there was no connection between Trump and the Russians but pushed the narrative anyway. Mere dishonesty doesn’t cover it. This was malicious intent approved by a greedy politician acting preemptively concerning Trump’s challenge to Clinton’s presumed ordainment. Trump protested loudly, but he was declared guilty by accusation, a leftist favorite.
The details of this scenario are way too complicated to get into here but they do fit with the results of a thorough earlier investigation. I encourage you to look into it further to get a clearer picture of who Hillary Clinton truly is. Don’t expect to find information on network news, CNN or MSNBC where news value is determined by political inclination rather than the public’s need to know the whole story.
Clinton’s pal Uncle Joe stepped into another big pothole when he crowed about America going through the pain of expensive energy as a forced step toward renewable resources. It seems Joe is okay with millions of Americans experiencing financial distress now for a renewable energy system that is years, perhaps decades, away from full implementation.
People understand consumable energy is finite and alternatives must be sought, but voters also understand Biden’s measures are more political than necessary. Why can’t we have affordable fuel now while energetically pursuing alternative sources for the future? The fact is we remember how affordable and accessible energy was a couple of years ago when we had different leadership. Most people agree energy independence is a good thing.
It is clear now that Biden is implementing the Green New Deal incrementally without admitting it. His actions are premature and harmful to the economy, working people, and old folks eking out a living as necessities become more and more expensive due to rising energy costs, inflation, shortages and ridiculous complications.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.