Presently the Democratic Party dominates in Washington. It controls the House, Senate and White House and wants that condition to be permanent. We must stop pretending otherwise.
The Big Push hasn’t materialized yet because the lefts’ grip is tenuous, and they know it. In the House of Representatives Democrats hold 219 seats, but Republicans have 212 in a majority strained to the limit. A shift of four seats to Republicans would upend Democratic supremacy. Such an event would also end Nancy Pelosi’s career as Speaker and her vice-like grip on legislation. Hence, the importance of next year’s election.
The Senate is even more knotted than the House. Democrats hold 48 seats but also have two Independents who caucus with them, including the aging socialist Bernie Sanders. Republicans have 50 seats too. One more chair would end the neck and neck. This is doable, but it will be a tough go.
The closeness in the House and Senate explains why inflammatory leftist rhetoric has been toned down, why street activism has virtually ceased, and why big media has been quietly glorifying the party instead of pounding the desk as it did during Trump’s days in office.
Democrats don’t want to rock the boat on choppy waters. While losing in next year’s election may be unthinkable, they are also aware the heavy lifting can be done once they have locked up the whole shebang. This includes the Supreme Court, by the way.
It will greatly behoove democracy if the House and Senate went to Republicans next election, and, as you can tell, that is a good possibility. Americans, it seems to me, are on political point more than ever. If Biden falters, there is little room to maneuver or excuse, especially in those swing states where Trump stumbled last year.
Right now, there are several factors that could hinder liberal ambitions. Higher gas prices, for instance, smack the commuter and is something everyone notices. You may recall gas at the end of Trump’s term was under two bucks locally, and it was Biden who shut down a major pipeline deal. Energy independence is essential to any economy, and it is up to this president to keep it that way. If he doesn’t, the party could pay.
The Democrats tax increase threat has been wrapped in class warfare as it always is, but tax increases are among the least popular things politicians can do and hope to remain in office. Sure, taxes on the wealthy sound okay to those who aren’t, but heavy taxes have a way of trickling down on their way to becoming law. If Biden doesn’t keep his absolute promise that he won’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 annually, then his chances for Democratic dominance lessens substantially. I will be surprised if the big tax increase push comes before next year’s election. Too risky.
Conjoined with the income tax increase probability is more regressive capital gains taxes on those who profit from the sale of securities. Depending on how it is handled, this could negatively impact retirement funds, investment, and economic growth. People footing the tax bill notice it if their earnings are attacked and their standard of living is affected. This can not be shifted to Republicans.
Understand, it means little if higher taxes don’t happen immediately. It is progressive success that matters. The left sees high taxes on successful people as a means of redistributing wealth, the socialist tenet they yammer about constantly. This is a way of attacking capitalism and will absolutely happen when the time is right if they aren‘t stopped.
Higher inflation and interest rates will not help the Democrats when voters are accustomed to low numbers for both. There is uncertainty here, and Trump hasn’t been gone so long that people don’t remember his success in these fields.
Biden and his party have blown it on the border thus far. Spinning the rhetoric isn’t enough to convince discerning people the situation there is anything other than a tragic and unnecessary mess. People throughout the country know Trump was bringing the border under control. If Biden fails to fix it, Democrats could lose big and should.
It would be helpful if the administration would tell us where the people who enter the country illegally are being placed. I suspect they are going where they are most needed for the Democrats’ political future. Their ultimate goal, after all, is one party forever and that can‘t be achieved by home alone. New voters are needed in key districts, and this is one way of getting them.
