Jobs are a thankless business. When was the last time any of us thanked the mailman for wading drifts to deliver our ads or the hardy employees who pick up the trash? Who thanks the workers who fill the potholes or keep the parks mowed?
I confess I haven’t done that as I should, so I will do so now. For all you who do what needs to be done without complaint, I would like to say thank you. Please keep up the good work because it makes all our lives better.
Employers should thank their employees for their labor and the profits they produce. People like to be thanked and work harder and better when their contribution is recognized. That must come from more than a paycheck and be heartfelt. Sincerity is detectable.
I admire most those employers who put their workers ahead of themselves during COVID and kept things rolling. They walked a selfless mile and should be thanked too. Streets run both ways.
Politics has tried to make enemies of our police, but we should not let that happen here. Who comes running in our time of need? Who helps when no one else can?
Policemen don’t do their job for the money because that isn’t enough. They do it out of a sense of responsibility. They do the toughest job there is because they want to.
I would like to thank our sheriff’s department and city police now for all they do. I hope they understand the despicable attitude toward cops by those on the left is not shared by all. Most of us have your back because we know you have ours first.
Perhaps the most thankless job is that of the volunteer, those who serve in some capacity without compensation. These include boards, committees, clubs and organizations among others. Their service is essential, but gratitude toward them is fleeting.
Those elected to school boards, for instance, surely know criticism is far more likely than understanding. A willingness to take on such responsibility gratis speaks to citizenship, leadership and a confidence in one’s ability. Most members do just fine, but slings and arrows are more common than a simple, “Thank you for your service.”
Those who sit on school boards or Boards of Regents aren’t typically experts in education. Their endeavors are in other fields, and they bring varied expertise to the table. They are there primarily to exercise judgment and to make decisions regarding the whole. Day-to-day business is entrusted to employees.
We should all do a better job of appreciating how tough these jobs are and being grateful to those who do them in our stead. No one has the right to demand perfection from mere mortals, but there is such a thing as accountability no matter the degree of effort.
I began noticing long ago a disconnection between some elected/appointed and the people they represent. There seems to be an attitude once office has been achieved one can do as one pleases, say as much or as little as one wants, and dismiss the concerns of those with a stake in decisions rendered. That’s not democracy, and the behavior can lead to a silo tumbling in the night.
Democracy doesn’t thrive behind closed doors or in silence. It prospers in the clean, fresh air of transparency.
Maryville and Northwest students and alumni deserve to know why able Dr. Jasinski was not asked to return as president of NWMSU. We don’t need personal details if they invade privacy, but when a dedicated man who elevated this university’s image, enrollment and achievement is dismissed, there should be more than silence. Silence only leads to rumors, speculation and resentment.
I smell politics. I sense divisiveness and secrecy.
The Jasinski matter may be water under the bridge already, but I hope it isn’t too late to thank him for the work he did. I am certain he understood his greatest rewards were in knowing he strove for quality and that he helped many young people on their way to a fuller life. I hope his job wasn’t thankless.
Thanks in advance to Clarence Green for his steady hand and vested interest in NWMSU. I believe he is a good choice going forward, and I hope his interim position becomes permanent. He has earned it.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.