Most Americans are good, solid citizens, and I include myself in that description for the following reasons.
I obey the laws of the land whether I agree with them or not.
I respect authority and the need for it in certain circumstances, but I am a citizen, not a subject. I can be pushed but only so far.
I vote with faith in the system every election.
I am not a historian, but I know American history. I am familiar with America’s accomplishments as well as its failures and shortcomings. For those reasons, I can’t be sold nonsense. This is one of several reasons why the left dislikes people like me.
I am not a constitutional expert either, but I understand how our government is constructed. More important, I know why. A copy of our Constitution resides on my desk at the ready. I admire and respect it.
I know my individual rights extend from the Bill of Rights. I am especially attuned to the First and Second Amendments. You should be too because these are endangered.
I try to be a contributor to society and not a burden on it, but everyone needs help at some point which is why I supply aid if called upon or if I see the need.
I am a patriot, just not a showy one.
I am also religious in my own way. I don’t always agree with every religious practice, but I will defend anyone’s right to believe as they see fit. Most citizens would do the same.
I think for myself and always have. Group think is for the intellectually lazy.
I have served my community in a variety of ways and will continue to do so.
I respect all people. One’s race is unimportant to me.
I am charitable as part of the most giving nation on Earth.
I am well educated and a better citizen for it, but I learned long ago the best educator is experience.
I say “please” and “thank you” which I believe are an important key to peaceful co-existence.
If I tell someone I will do something, I do my best to see that it gets done. This is part of being an honest citizen, but I expect reciprocation.
I don’t litter or knowingly disrespect the environment I share with others.
I don’t disrespect people for their gender or life choices. Just know I understand political calculation when I see it.
I believe in civil disobedience when injustice occurs, but I don’t believe destroying innocent people’s lives or property is legitimate protest. Good citizens don’t behave that way.
I have great respect for veterans and those who currently serve in the military branches or as first responders. I support our police because I understand if I need help, they will be the first ones I call. Bleeding hearts will be the last summoned because they simply aren’t equipped to handle the too often harsh realities of life.
I don’t shoulder the mistakes, beliefs or behaviors of others, past or present. I am not ridden with guilt over a past I did not live in. I do take responsibility for myself and my decisions as a good citizen should.
When I was a child, I behaved as a child, but when I became a man, I set aside childish ways. Now there’s a good biblical rule for solid citizenship and life in general.
When we witness what goes on in our centers of government, we may question the intentions and even the maturity of the participants. That’s our responsibility because growth and change follows in the wake of good citizenship. Without it, we drift.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.