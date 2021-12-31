As a lifelong movie buff, I gather lines that are memorable within the context of what’s happening onscreen. Their importance exceeds immediacy.
One such line comes from a superior Sam Peckinpah western entitled Ride the High Country (1962) which offered two aging but effective stars of the genre Joel McCrea and Randolph Scott. At the end of the movie and after the inevitable shoot-out, a mortally wounded McCrea urges his old friend to ride away even though it is clear to the audience Scott’s character wants to stay to comfort his dying friend. “I’ll go it alone,” McCrea says and does.
It is a definitive line not only because it fits with the character type but because it speaks to courage and individualism. It means more than words.
The circumstances are much different, of course, but I can’t think of Senator Joe Manchin without thinking of “I’ll go it alone.” Manchin is a rare politician who can move beyond politics and stick to his principles and those of his constituents. He can bear being alone at a critical time despite enormous pressure and criticism from those of his own party, the vast majority of whom would never risk party disapproval no matter their reservations concerning an issue.
As you likely know, Manchin recently torpedoed Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) proposal with an emphatic position of non-support. His refusal mattered most because of the numeric tie within the Senate. While his stand was not wholly unexpected, it sent his Democratic colleagues into paroxysms of pain and woe and handed Biden a set-back heading into a mid-term election year.
Build Back Better was a recipe for more social spending and the Green New Deal monster supported by the socialists Bernie Sanders and his political soul mate AOC among others. It was more tax-and-spend excess that would come with a plethora of new regulations designed to alter our way of life.
Build Back Better’s primary selling point was it would be pre-paid by taxes on the wealthiest Americans and by big biz which suggests average Americans would not be financially affected. Manchin saw through this lie. Cost is always passed on by those in a position to send it. Democrats know that also but pretend not to.
Manchin’s concern regarding BBB was shared by Republicans and centered on how it would impact debt and inflation, both of which are way too high. Unlike other Democrats in the Senate, Manchin did not seem interested in using tax payer’s money to buy favor with uneasy voters or to curry appeasement with environmental factions. It is plain that is what much of BBB was.
Democrats are also ticked because failure came from a lone Democrat. It is impossible to blame Trump’s legacy or Republicans when Dems couldn’t bring one of their own into the fold. While black sheep within the Democratic pasture are exceedingly rare, this one is on them and they know it.
That is not to say BBB is gone for good. That’s premature, and liberals aren’t famous for giving up. They will soon rejoin the fight for its passage in some modified form that may ultimately garner Manchin’s approval, or they may send it through piecemeal sometime in the future. Manchin, however, has proven more analytical than stubborn, more independent than partisan, more attuned to the public than weighed down by obligation. He won’t give easily, and he is aware of how powerful his position is.
Democrats and big media will exact retribution on Joe Manchin; indeed, it has already begun. I hope he hangs in there, but so far he has been a model of endurance, perseverance and courage. Thank goodness for that.
All this indicates Manchin is a poor fit for the Democratic Party which demands utter conformity to its agenda. It is unlikely that he will cross over to the Republicans, but it isn’t unheard of. Hillary Clinton, after all, was once a Republican, and Ronald Reagan was once a Democrat.
In the interim we need more politicians with the will to go it alone. We need more individualists like Joe Manchin, now a proven leader and something of a hero to the right.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.