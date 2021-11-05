America has endured because of its design, but it has succeeded because of the paramount principles of people first and freedom foremost.
Historically, politicians at every level worked for growth and change with the aforementioned always in mind. Their endeavors were an affirmation of democratic beliefs and a reinforcement of constitutional protections. They sought to improve the country not only to make it a better place to live but to model for the rest of the world a nation of opportunity and fairness. This hasn’t been easy or perfect in its results, but the work has been noble in its intent.
Things have changed. Not everyone in Washington is working for a common good out of respect for where we have been or what we value. Some scorn our history, distort our world contribution, and despise our economic and governmental construct. This threatens the future.
I see a disconnection occurring between government and the people that elect it. There used to be a great sense of responsibility on the part of politicians for citizens and their needs. In return people trusted their government even as they understood it wasn’t or couldn’t be one hundred per cent responsive. Everyone, I think, knew that once the election was over we were in good hands even as there was room for differences of opinion.
The aforementioned disconnection has conjoined with arrogance on the part of some elected, notably those who would rather see this nation falter than improve determinedly. Often these politicians feel safe in their name and position and in knowing they are backed by their party no matter what behavior they exhibit. Nancy Pelosi comes to mind. So does Maxine Waters, The Squad and Bernie Sanders.
It is arrogance that causes a government to demand access to private bank accounts under the pretense of nailing tax dollars that somehow escaped the watchful eye of the IRS. What it really establishes is the government’s first step in having full access to what is yours. Danger abides.
It is arrogance when this administration doesn’t bother defending its open border policy. Why we need to add millions of illegal immigrants of undetermined alliance to our country goes unexplained as if actual citizens have no stake in this nation’s continued health. Or any say.
It is arrogance when a leftist United States congressman states he doesn’t care how much money the government spends or how much debt is accumulated.
It is arrogance when a left-wing governor issues executive order after executive order to fundamentally change life in his state (California) to fit his idea of what is right and good.
It is arrogant to use an alleged pandemic to further a political agenda that is being manipulated into place daily.
It is beyond arrogant to insist one belief system is correct within a country where all beliefs are protected.
What is it if not arrogance when the Attorney General of the United States labels parents as domestic terrorists simply because they challenge what is being taught to their kids?
It is arrogant to turn people against their police because a few bad actors failed their training. Some cities have seen hundreds of officers resign or retire prematurely knowing they had lost support from city leadership and citizens. Safety has been sacrificed for warped ideology.
America isn’t moving left by accident. It is being driven that direction by an arrogant ruling group that is fairly small in number but highly motivated in purpose. Their leverage is the offices they hold. We can do something about that, but the hazard lies in the wait.
There is indication that people are finally catching on to what the left is up to and are starting to resent their arrogant manipulation of the public, the law and the Constitution, and our way of life. Yes, alarm bells are finally going off but let’s remember Joe Biden has over three years left on his term. That’s plenty of time to do more damage to this nation’s fabric and its increasingly fragile psyche.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.