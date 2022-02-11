One of my favorite television shows is the durable series Blue Bloods, which is about a fictional NYC family made up of policemen and attorneys. The family’s leader is the city’s police commissioner played by veteran actor Tom Selleck. On the wall of his office is a prominent portrait of Theodore Roosevelt who really was once the police commissioner of the city. The image honors the man who famously cleaned up the department in short order.
The Roosevelt portrait may have to disappear into the night. Teddy has caught the attention of the cancel culture presently busy fixing all that’s bad in America.
As you may realize by now the equestrian statue of Roosevelt that has stood prominently outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York City since 1940 has been removed. The image of Teddy on horseback with a Native American and an African American striding alongside was too much. It was deemed racist by the overwrought and had to go.
Nothing illegal occurred. The James Earle Frasier bronze stood on land owned by the city of New York, and officials were well within their authority to remove it. Technically democracy wasn’t violated, but that’s not the whole story.
Museum president Ellen Futter saw the statue as a “…symbol of systemic racism” and supported its removal, but one can find racism in almost anything if one strains the definition enough. I seriously doubt that was Frasier’s intention or that of those who commissioned the statue.
I looked at photos of the statue on the internet. According to former liberal NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, “…it explicitly depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.” I’m not sure we examined the same thing.
All three figures portrayed are vigorous males looking ahead as if focused on a better future. There is no hopelessness or helplessness in their faces, only determination and vision. The statue seems more idealized than racist, but that’s my perspective. Take a minute to look at the easily accessible photos and decide.
Of course any reasonable conclusion doesn’t matter now. The statue has already been removed. Potential dissent has already been overridden.
That’s how the cancel culture works. While we’re trying to figure out exactly what it is they are so pissed about, they are moving ahead with their agenda of shaming and elimination. There is an expanding arc of removal within that political domain.
The purpose of the cancel culture isn’t to correct injustice as presented. That’s an effective cover. The real goal is to separate us from our past. Lefties believe a society that has had its history taken away can be remolded into one more to their liking.
The cancel culture is succeeding because it has met little resistance. It was one thing to take down statues of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, or memorials to Confederate soldiers who defended the abomination of slavery. Most of us felt no need to defend the Confederate battle flag because we understood what it symbolized. It is another matter to remove a statue of a respected president under invented pretense. Our history is what it is.
The left won’t be content until they control the historical narrative, until they decide what we can or can’t see or think. This amounts to censorship and is intellectually deadly.
Keep in mind this is Teddy Roosevelt, a remarkable individual routinely rated by historians as one of America’s best presidents. This was a man who served his country heroically, who was governor of New York, Vice President to William McKinley and President. He is the only chief executive to be awarded the Medal of Honor and the Nobel Peace Prize. Just as important, he was a cowboy, author and extrovert. He famously could get more done in a day than many politicians could in a career. He was boisterous, fun and interesting.
Roosevelt was also a Republican which surely had nothing to do with the statue’s removal in a city replete with Democrats. It is interesting to note Teddy was progressive late in life though the meaning has certainly changed in the last century. I wonder if his detractors know that.
It will be interesting to see who replaces the empty pedestal in front of the museum. It is hard to imagine someone more worthy of acclaim or more a product of his time than Teddy, but it is easy to fathom someone more pleasing to the left and the flock that follows it into cultural nothingness.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.