I have lived in northern Missouri all my life and am, I feel, the better for it.
Maryville has been home for over 50 years, and I will stay put. Big cities have no allure anymore with their crime, congestion and confusion. I will stick with quiet nights and the security brought about by a practical lifestyle and the comfort of good neighbors.
One of the many things that have contributed to my good fortune over the years is an ability to travel as often as possible. I have been to big cities, NYC, Chicago, Philly and Parnell to name a handful, but I wouldn’t swap Maryville for them.
There are cities where I will not return. For instance, I will not go back to Washington, D. C. to observe a fence around the Capitol, not when that same measure of security will not be placed on our Southern border to protect this nation’s autonomy or its citizenry.
I won’t be going back to St. Louis which now has the highest crime rate in the country. I don’t need to see empty buildings or empty souls on street corners. I don’t witness that here. Here we have renewal and positive attitudes. Who needs the stench of liberal defeat clinging to their spirit?
I have been to the Minneapolis area, but I won’t be going back. I won’t go to a place that allowed the failure of a few to be politicized to the point of recklessness. Let Minneapolis have what it asked for. I will be home watching the Chiefs.
A decade ago my wife and I took a great trip to NYC, and I would love to go back but won’t. Mayor Bill DeBlasio took care of that. Why would I spend my vacation dollars in a city that elects such a man, one who despises what conservatives stand for? Instead look for me at Pagliai’s or William Coy or Simply Siam. That’s where I belong.
There are places I haven’t been and will never go. I won’t go to Portland. To do so would lend monetary support for its leftist antics. Ditto Seattle. There’s nothing there I can’t live without.
I have been to California, but I won’t be going to San Francisco or Los Angeles as long as they remain what they have become, sanctuaries for liberal failure and its accompanying excuses. Weird has lapsed into irresponsibility, so who needs it? I’d rather be quietly bored between the corn fields.
Did you know that Los Angeles has an estimated 25,000 homeless people living on its streets in tents and filth? How is that so in such a liberal place that has all the answers? Of course, this number is America’s fault as a failed nation, not that of leftist government stuffed with the right words, good intentions, and no answers.
For the first time in history, population is going down in California. Companies are leaving in droves and taking employees with them. They can’t get away fast enough. Why can’t we all admit this is because of how the state is governed with its high taxes, crippling regulations, and indoctrinated officials?
Where will I be instead of California? Why, in Missouri where the wind blows free and clean, where the governor is sane, and where our able congressman in Washington actually lives in the district he represents and cherishes the lifestyle to which he was born.
I am sorry for other parts of America and the ruin put upon them by the incompetent and selfish left. I wish everyone could have what we have here in the corner.
Home has never looked as good as it does now.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.