We are racing toward 2022 like Chuck Yeager in a new jet. The question is what’s ahead.
There will be progress for certain and challenges aplenty as there always are, but there will be ample opportunity to reflect on where we are as a nation and what must be done.
Some things are predicable for the forthcoming mid-term election year. Democrats in a slender majority have pushed hard and fast to advance their agenda in a non-election year, but now they are in the post-Virginia election cycle. It’s time to back off a bit, come across as less strident and/or radical, and stroke a suspicious public with kind words and slogans of hope.
Yes, it is now time for angry left wingers to morph into doves of moderation. Moderate politics, you see, is an easier sell in the burbs than the hissing of radicalism tripping over its own hate. Lefties know they can fool some of the people all the time; hence, this tradition of the shift to the middle. It’s supposed to be so smooth you won’t notice.
You can anticipate all kinds of talk about moderate Joe Biden and how middle of the road Kamala Harris is, but you aren’t going fall for that nonsense are you? Just remember when Biden was in the Senate, the only member rated more liberal was Barack Obama. This is why Biden was Obama’s VP in the first place. They are political peas in a pod.
President Biden is not a moderate and neither is Harris. They never were and never will be. Judge by their policies because actions always speak louder than words. Look at who Biden appoints.
The left tends to stick with what has worked for them. The lefties as moderates hoax has flourished in the past, so the expectation is it will continue to produce.
Allied liberal media has played this game before and knows what to do. You can expect “moderate” to be liberally sprinkled within its reporting (if you can call it that). It is a cunning alliance of falseness.
Don’t dismiss this practice as politics as usual. Don’t be amused or faked out. This is a tactic practiced by skilled politicians and their handlers. Once the mid-term election is over, they will resume their true selves with no sense of moral ambiguity whatsoever. It’s who they are.
I hope you have noticed the left’s method of avoidance. It’s simple. If a political practice is unpopular or determined to be detrimental to the cause, they simply refuse to talk about it. Meanwhile, they work like beavers on uppers to get it done behind the scenes. Silence is the cover.
You may have noticed how little talk and reporting there is now regarding the border situation. This government offers no explanation why the border is open, why said policy is good for America, or what millions of unskilled immigrants will contribute to our society. The administration doesn’t bother to explain because it doesn’t have to. These Democrats are that arrogant and that confident big media will be as inadequate in its coverage as required. The problem slides from public attention and the party gets what it wants: lost national autonomy, an assumed voter base in time, and further destruction of law and order.
Just as insidious is the left’s practice of early release for criminals, their demand for no cash bail for those arrested, and the defunding of police departments. These have contributed greatly to the rise of violent crime in many cities and beyond, but the left literally does not care. They are willing to give up innocent victims to advance selfish and stupid political points. Read about it. What’s happening in many cities is appalling.
It might interest you to know the communists in Russia also released so-called political prisoners in 1917. Coincidence? Perhaps, but I doubt it. Leftists tend to stick to the playbook, and this looks way too similar.
There is more method in this madness, of course. The left wants to sow chaos, plant seeds of doubt, and create division along racial and other lines during non-election years. Then, when an election rolls around, they can present themselves as the solution to the problems they deliberately created, or they can ignore it in the belief Americans don’t give a damn.
Prove them wrong.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.