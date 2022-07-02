Thus far America has been more durable than a Goodyear tire, but security abides within only as long as diligence persists. One key to longevity is caring. Another is determination. A third is awareness. If these slide, corruption worms in.
America is not merely an experiment which suggests the inevitability of failure. America is a way of life, a noble adventure that models the best political, economic and social system in the world. This country wasn’t built on guesswork or the weakness of hope alone. It was constructed on thoughtful groundwork and a people-first insistence. We endure because of Ben Franklin and James Madison and George Washington who labored, learned and led, not because of some modern liberal mouth who knows only anger and ego.
Americans will continue to succeed as long as we all understand building together is better than tearing down. However, there are those within our politics who believe only destruction of our proven system can provide the changes they demand. Lefties are hard at it; therefore, we must be too in our defense of tradition and all that is good.
We must understand that many things in place have already been challenged and their contribution proven. For instance, every decade we have a census. There are several reasons for it, but a primary one is to determine growth and movement within the population so distribution of federal funds will be equitable. Another purpose is to redefine voting districts so no one is left out when elections are held. How districts are drawn is determined largely by the party currently in power within a given state; resistance to redistricting is provided by the minority party screaming foul.
Gerrymandering has been around for over two centuries and is related to the rewards of the so-called spoils system that are built into our politics. Gerrymandering is hardly a threat to democracy as is inevitably submitted by those getting socked. Indeed, the federal government stipulates districts must have nearly equal populations and must not discriminate by race or ethnicity. New lines drawn must be approved by state legislature before being implemented.
Majority rules and if Democrats were in charge of the legislature and governor’s office, they would be gerrymandering their little hearts out. This truth doesn’t prevent Democrats from yelping about exclusion in Missouri and elsewhere as is their nature.
In 2019 the Supreme Court ruled in Rucho vs. Common Cause gerrymandering presented political questions beyond the reach of the court. In other words, there was no violation of the Constitution, and differences surrounding gerrymandering would have to be resolved politically, not judicially. This has caused an upswing in debate with the result being it is bad if Republicans do it in a manner helpful to them but hunky-dory if Democrats practice it in blue states.
Within this contentious political context, it would be easy to jump to the conclusion redistricting is a scandalous attack on democracy as argued by wounded Democrats. The truth is the policy is designed to help, not hinder, the democratic process. It acknowledges the power of elections and the cyclical nature of the two-party system. In a short time those in power may not be. Districts would then be redrawn to reflect that fact and on we would go.
Don’t jump to any conclusion described by the left which depends on hysteria, theater and half-truths to pave their way. Instead let’s do the march cheerfully and skeptically while dispensing with the anger and pretension so indicative of liberalism.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.