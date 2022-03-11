I was wrong.
Until the day Russian forces entered the Ukraine, I thought Putin was bluffing. I felt he was sending a message to the world that Russia was a force with which to be reckoned, but that was all.
Putin had his exit. He said all along he was massing men and machines as a war game, a training exercise of sorts. After the West’s warnings concerning his true intent, all he had to do to make all look foolish was to disengage. He didn’t, and that is testimony of his arrogance, determination and danger.
He fooled me momentarily. Others too I suspec
Sitting in the bleachers as I do, it is hard to gauge the purpose of someone like Putin, an experienced dictator who knows how to counter his competition and detractors. It seems his primary purpose is to bring Ukraine back into the Russian orbit as it once was. He knows Russia is stronger with Ukraine’s grain, ports and oil than it is without them, but it is also about conquest and ending democracy on his border. Putin is still a KGB thug in his thinking.
Putin doesn’t bluff or play games as is obvious now. That’s why America and its allies must be very careful. Wars have a way of escalating fast out of empathy for those suffering. The impulse is to rush in, but that result is too often more dead than saved
At this point I think what the allied nations are doing is correct. World opinion is largely against Russia; therefore, squeezing Putin economically and politically will take a heavy toll on the Russian economy and its ability to fight an extended conflict. Also, there is dissent at home. Only Putin and his cronies wanted this war; therefore, patriotic messaging from above is wasted on the Russian populace.
Ukrainians have shown great courage and resilience during this invasion. We should back them with materiel, money, political support, sanctions against their enemy, and any other way we can imagine, but we should not send troops to fight Russians. That would be precipitous.
Let’s stay home for this one as has been indicated by Washington.
When I was born, the Korean War was in full swing. Thousands died for success stopped at the 38th Parallel. This was less than a decade after World War II in which millions died in dozens of nations.
When I graduated high school, the Vietnam War was claiming hundreds of American lives every week. I still remember the casualty numbers and the stupidity and waste of it.
We have put out fires all over the world for generations. I’ve lost track how many, but we have done more by far than any other country to keep this planet stable. We have proven our willingness. We have underscored our determination through the sacrifice of young and noble beings. American blood is everywhere, and there is nothing more to prove.
So I say let’s aid the Ukrainians all we can because we are a compassionate people who want to help, but let’s not send our military. This is a Ukrainian problem and a European problem and a United Nations problem. It’s not an American problem nor should it become one.
Donald Trump was right when he said the United States could not continue to be the world’s policeman. He was also right about countries doing more to defend themselves instead of depending on us. Trump was correct about the hazard of becoming too dependent on other nations for essentials such as oil. Trump was right about a lot of things. His loss was a big reason Putin waited until now to make his move.
We can be more than cheerleaders for the Ukrainians who are now suffering unbelievably for Putin’s ambitions, but we must not commit to another war. Not after the Afghanistan exit debacle that crippled international trust and our leadership credibility.
We can be vigilant here at home while we see if our current politicians are capable and on track. Let’s hope they are for the sake of courageous people clinging desperately to democracy and the right to choose their own future.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.