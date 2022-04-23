“It’s not our fault!”
Now there’s a common refrain.
People seek cover from truth and criticism through denial, redirection or disregard, but bad results are a product of a person’s actions far more the negligence of someone else. In politics ownership of failure or wrongdoing is as rare as platinum.
Fault free is Joe Biden and the Democrats but only if you buy their bull.
Inflation? Joe didn’t cause that. Expensive fuel? Not this president. Rising crime? That’s certainly not the fault of Democrats yearning for social redemption. Border mess? Let’s not talk about that. Massive debt? There were no Democrats in town when that happened. Rising homelessness? That must be the failure of our system. It couldn’t possibly be a long list of miseries perpetrated by leftist foolishness.
So if liberals are politically immaculate, who’s to blame for the hot mess?
Why, Donald Trump and those with the audacity to see the wisdom in pro-American practicality of course. Trump is the Democrats’ catchall.
Could be it was COVID or capitalism or Republicans causing mischief but not Uncle Joe and the Democrats. No sir. Don’t go there.
Putin is to blame for high gas prices claims Biden even though anyone with a lick of sense knows pump woes are due to his suffocation of production and development. Proof is in the filling up.
Inflation under Trump was practically nonexistent. Under this president it is the highest in decades. Proof is in grocery store aisles one thru eighteen.
Truthfully, crime hasn’t worsened due to society’s insensitivity to the yearnings of criminals as declared by the fault free. Crime has increased because of tearing down of police departments and the destruction of law and order. It’s because of liberal prosecutors and judges who refuse to hold criminals accountable. It is due to leniency in sentencing and early release. It has to do with liberals conducting like maestros attitudes toward drugs, behavior and citizenship. It’s about being excused from accountability.
Liberals may claim exemption from these truths, but thinkers know better. Criminals look for ways to beat the system and the old woman with her Social Security money zippered in her purse. Liberals help criminals carry on, and that’s a fact statistically proven and now politically potent.
Uncle Joe and the Democrats have avoided blame concerning the border fiasco by not venturing to El Paso and by not talking about it. You can think what you want about Trump, but the truth is he was bringing the Obama-instigated border situation under control. The wall was being constructed and dangerous gang invaders were being sent back to their places of origin. Stability was finally occurring, and justice for Americans was being rendered.
The Democrats own the border calamity because they caused it. If Biden was interested in fixing it, he could have continued what was working
There’s plenty of blame to go around concerning our massive national debt, but it is past time for the left to shoulder its responsibility. A debt free country can pursue growth unburdened, but instead we are pursuing irresponsibility while building more government and creating new classes of victims.
America will never reduce its debt as long as the attitude within leadership is spend, spend, and spend some more and let future generations pay the price. The Democrats’ solution to overspending and the compilation of debt is to raise taxes.
Do they know nothing?
Our cities more and more resemble the destitution of other countries coping with overpopulation, poverty and failure. Tents line urban streets. Empty souls wander from cigarettes and booze to pot and pills. Jobs? What are those? Civic responsibility? What is that?
Liberals solemnly claim homelessness is the fault of a failed society where racism, inequality and biases rule. They can fix it, liberals say, but don’t.
Remember, the key to understanding is failure is not the fault of liberals. All you have to do to confirm this pervasive attitude is to listen and observe.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.