EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

Since 2005 I have attended the annual Convocation on Critical Issues held at Missouri Western State University. I have learned much from Newt Gingrich, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Chris Wallace among others. As the title implies, critical issues are lectured before a large audience of students, faculty and interested citizens.

This season’s guest speaker was Jonathan Turley, a renowned author, commentator, legal analyst, professor and columnist who frequently appears on television news/talk shows or as a consultant on high legal matters. The topic for his lecture was “The Rise and Fall of Free Speech.” Emphasis was on how this issue is playing out right now in America, a country where the right to speak freely is constitutionally protected and a given since inception.It is worth noting Turley spoke freely in a cautionary rather than “our freedom is doomed” manner. He gave examples of free speech suppression occurring in America but also clarified the effort practiced now is nothing new within the big political picture. The concerning part is the sleepy response to such behavior on the part of Americans and the fact speech suppression is now coupled with fear in the workplace and in society in general. That aspect is relatively new and must be confronted vigorously.

