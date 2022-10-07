Since 2005 I have attended the annual Convocation on Critical Issues held at Missouri Western State University. I have learned much from Newt Gingrich, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Chris Wallace among others. As the title implies, critical issues are lectured before a large audience of students, faculty and interested citizens.
This season’s guest speaker was Jonathan Turley, a renowned author, commentator, legal analyst, professor and columnist who frequently appears on television news/talk shows or as a consultant on high legal matters. The topic for his lecture was “The Rise and Fall of Free Speech.” Emphasis was on how this issue is playing out right now in America, a country where the right to speak freely is constitutionally protected and a given since inception.It is worth noting Turley spoke freely in a cautionary rather than “our freedom is doomed” manner. He gave examples of free speech suppression occurring in America but also clarified the effort practiced now is nothing new within the big political picture. The concerning part is the sleepy response to such behavior on the part of Americans and the fact speech suppression is now coupled with fear in the workplace and in society in general. That aspect is relatively new and must be confronted vigorously.
Turley declared himself not a fan of either political party which places him in the independent category. However, he confirmed what I already knew which is speech suppression in America is the work of the radical left. Freedom of speech means nothing to those working hard to advance a political ideology at odds with American tradition and promise. Indeed, leftists excuse acts of suppression under the guise of social justice, progressivism and a superior awareness of what is best for everyone.
Is Turley right in his assertion that free speech is threatened in America? I believe he is. Most of the examples he cited were familiar because they are practiced widely. These included packing university faculties with single-minded leftist advocates, denying right-wingers equal access to open forums, shouting down contrarian views, refusing to discipline misbehavior toward conservatives, refusing to listen or debate, and threats. Conservatives in universities with the courage to stand up for their rights have been marginalized, fired or otherwise punished for challenging the intellectual authority of singular thought.
That’s what suppression is, folks, and it comes from the left. Suppression of fundamental rights leads directly to oppression. History confirms this, and only awareness and action prevents its repeating. The founders understood that even if many Americans seemingly do not in today’s contentious political climate.
I took Turley’s speech as a warning. He is in a position to know as a close observer and critic of Washington as opposed to a politician who might have his views framed by constituency or platform. But also evident in his words was the threat to free speech has taken root and is growing.
Turley mentioned Ben Franklin’s famous remark about how we have a republic if we can keep it. Keeping America intact will happen only if indifference to leftist encroachment can be overwhelmed by a renewed sense of duty and love of freedom on the part of everyone else. We risk losing what we are not willing to defend.
Turley confirmed the threat has never been greater. That’s why a strong reaction at the polls in November is so badly needed. If this nation has fallen for the lingo of Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and so many others, we will have indeed turned a corner. Poor voter response will deliver the message we are fine with single-minded leftist activism and are willing to accept it as part of a new normal.
There is no easy return from that as the conniving left knows well.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.