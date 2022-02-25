The bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, instigated a remarkable reaction. A surprised and angered United States bandaged its wounds, marshaled its tough and capable population, made its sacrifices, and eventually won a horrific conflict in the Pacific.
Another response to the attack was the irrational fear that Japan would invade the West Coast. Such was logistically impossible, but that didn’t prevent our government from using it to galvanize people into action. Fear helped unite the country, and what needed to be done was
Fear is a potent tool. Politicians understand fear and use it willfully when under duress. In this mid-term election year, Democrats have good reason to be worried; hence, the elevation of the politics of fear in a manner historically similar. If voters are distracted enough, perhaps they will stop blaming those most responsible for their anxiety.
Currently the left has fixated on dangers to “our democracy.” One liberal position is too many conservative Supreme Court justices produce an imbalance in the rendering of decisions. Democracy hangs by a thread, they warn, even though the construct of the present court was accomplished as defined. The only people trying to circumvent its purpose are shrill lefties advocating their interests. Conservatives haven’t called for packing the court when it leaned left. You know why.
States busy redistricting as called for is a threat too, liberals argue, because too many wrong-headed people might be elected in what is the most democratic of practices. The only real curse, of course, is Democrats might not be able to govern exclusively, an unpardonable sin in liberal thinking. Know that redistricting in a manner beneficial to Democrats is dandy; only those instances that might help Republicans pose a risk to democracy.
It is time once again for liberals to scare the bejeebers out of old folks by dredging up fears concerning the demise of Social Security, a dagger in the heart for oldsters trying to stay ahead of an obscene rate of inflation and rising energy costs. Of course a wobbly Social Security program can only be the fault of heartless Republicans.
I am on Social Security, but I sleep fine mid-afternoon. The reason is I know this government will never allow the program to sink. To do so would require Democrats to admit a mediocre social program isn’t all that incredible, and Republicans have no interest in alienating retirees’ votes. Both parties will do whatever is needed to keep it afloat whether raising taxes, narrowing benefits further, borrowing a few trillion more, or a combo of these options.
Instead of pondering Social Security’s doom, take action. According to Alexa, the average individual Social Security benefit at 65 is around $1,500 a month. That’s a tough go by itself. Be better prepared.
Another danger bubbling in hyperbole is environmental. The planet is being killed by aggies in red states, by workers driving to their jobs, and the horrors of energy production claim frownie activists. Indeed according to AOC, we are down to a few years before it will be way too late. Our only salvation is electing Democrats forever because they care when others don’t.
The greatest threat of all though isn’t the aforementioned. It’s domestic terrorism as demonstrated by weirdos in Washington on January 6, 2021. History could repeat at any moment.Those flannel wearing, beer swilling goofballs could emerge from the woods and take down the guvment, thereby ending democracy in the United States of America. Be afraid!
Lefties have found a juicy one for their propaganda mill. That’s why they won’t stop talking about it or the horrible, awful Donald Trump. Trump, you see, strikes fear in their tedious hearts like no other.
There are times when I find the left utterly ridiculous, but if you take them seriously, you may want to duck for cover. The enemy, they fear, is approaching the beach. He wears a blue suit, is himself fearless, and could lead an army of patriots through the surf.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.