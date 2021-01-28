You have heard the expression, “When you’re in a hole, don’t keep digging.” There is a lesson there.
The words seem especially apt regarding the final days of the Trump regime when the then president seemed intent on making a worsening situation steadily more so. This led to a questionable legacy. It didn’t have to be that way, but one should not be exempted from what is said and done.
It seems to me there were two Trumps. One was a determined master of the deal who saw problems that he knew could be fixed and crafted policies that clearly worked for most Americans. The other Trump was a non-player, an arrogant loner who couldn’t listen or play nice. At his best Trump could be efficient and forceful in his direction; at his worst he was surely impossible to work with, a mouthy, undiplomatic bore so despised his work became unilateral and resented by too many.
The Trump administration also came in two parts. The first was the first three years of his administration when significant improvement nationally was immediately evident. Taxes were reduced, unemployment shrank to its lowest level in half a century. New trade deals were formed, alliances firmed up, and terrorism greatly reduced. These accomplishments and many others were significant but downplayed by a biased big media and misrepresented by a hateful opposition. The treatment had to be infuriating for Trump but expressing his frustration played into the left’s hands. Trump could have learned a few things from Ronald Reagan concerning hate management.
The second part began with the arrival of COVID, the unscripted, unexpected unknown that wrecked havoc on a thriving economy, sent the employment numbers tumbling, and brought new anxiety to a society finding its footing. The virus went beyond set policy or quick response and was hard at it in lightening speed. Trump handled it as well as could be logically expected, but the left sniffed opportunity and hung the virus albatross around Trump’s neck. COVID overwhelmed all Trump had gotten done and his responsibility became sole. The Democrats knew who to blame and got busy.
I voted for Trump twice, but I did so without liking the man. I voted for an agenda that was laid out in detail and followed faithfully. I voted for policies over personality and action over more useless rhetoric. I voted for a dynamic, forceful personality who took on big media and exposed the left for what it truly is, a power-grabbing, venom-spewing, double-standard dealing enormity that demands control and knows how to get it.
Trump had to pay for the transgression of beating a system that is now comfortably back in place. He had to pay the price for proving making America great again was indeed possible. Trump showed us our national potential, made us believe for a while in the promise of work and ambition, and lifted the country out of the muck of mediocrity.
If only he hadn’t dug a hole for himself after the votes were counted. If only Trump had had the calmness, political fortitude, and strength of character of Mike Pence. If only he had done a few things differently.
I hope he understands now that in America it isn’t the effectiveness of policies that matters. Americans don’t really want a president who can fix what’s wrong with ease. We just want a professional politician who can make nice no matter the cost.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.