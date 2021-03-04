I’m not a fan of Centrist Uncle Joe, I’ve to say I’m glad to have him as President. For the last four years we had a President who wanted to cut taxes but couldn’t be bothered to cut spending. Sure, there were some programs that were cut along the way. For instance, the First Step Act had no money appropriated to it. One of the former president’s signature accomplishments had been underfunded. Even so, the President did his best to underfund the program through his recommendations.
So that brings us to Larry Anderson’s most recent article, attacking Joe’s record after his first month in office and how our conservative opinion editor is finally concerned about the national debt. He pulled out numbers from 1999, 2010, 2016, and now. Prior to 2010, additional spending was done to keep the economy afloat after the Great Recession. In 2017, the economy was churning along rather than shifting on paying down the debt, some Republicans thought America needs a tax cut. Concern for the debt by CBO was ignored by the president, Sam Graves, Roy Blunt, and other Republicans. Spending continued to rise while revenues dropped. The National debt rose for the last four years merely a few peeps from Republicans.
Now that a Democrat is the President, the National Debt matters. So, if you are concerned for the National Debt, you should probably vote for Democrats. While they are in office, debt matters.
–– Michael Baumli
-Maryville