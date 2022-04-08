As much as it pains me to say it, I think Biden has handled matters concerning Ukraine well so far. He hasn’t mimicked his Afghanistan disaster, and he has stuck to his stand of no American boots on the ground while finding ways to back Ukrainian resistance. Most Americans, including me, do not want America buried in a war of attrition.
That said, Uncle Joe still needs a win. His poll numbers on domestic policies continue to slide even as the progressives temporarily button their obnoxious lips and as basic liberals dash like rabbits to the median.
Liberal prospects aren’t rosy today, but the election is months away. There’s plenty of time for more Trump blaming and outrageous proposals, one of which is Biden’s latest tax scheme.
Uncle Joe may think he has a winner. Liberals love to stick it to the rich under the banner “paying their fair share,” as if individuals and corporations somehow design their own tax code. They don’t, of course. Government designs the tax tables and collects the revenues, but liberals love to fire up their base with passionate talk about taxing more to reduce the deficit or whatever.
The fact is Biden wants to raise taxes in the liberal tradition. He could advocate spending less which could produce similar results, but that doesn’t come up. I wonder why.
Biden may be banking on the belief that folks don’t care if taxes go up as long as it isn’t theirs. For now he has zeroed in on America’s most financially successful people. One part of the plan is to raise the tax rate from 37% to 39.6% on singles earning $400k annually and couples earning $450k which is what it was before Trump provided relief. Clearly part of Biden’s purpose is to negate Trump’s moves, a liberal obsession.
Another part of the plan is aimed at the super wealthy which represents 1/100th of one per cent of the overall population. Biden believes government deserves 20% of the wealth collected by those earning $100 million annually. He also demands payment on unrealized gains on such assets as stocks. In other words, one wouldn’t have to sell an asset to be taxed on it. How’s that sound?
Of course taxing unrealized capital gains is a regressive tax, but it could strike a serious blow against capitalism which has been a socialist goal for decades. It absolutely discourages investment and stunts growth. Biden knows this. Bernie Sanders knows it too.
Soaking the rich would supposedly raise $360 billion over a decade with half the revenue coming from billionaires. Perhaps these funds would go to the specific areas described by the administration or perhaps not. New revenue is always tempting to spend on newly discovered victims.
I am skeptical Biden’s great tax plan will see fruition. I suspect his push for it is more pandering to the base and particularly the socialist arm as led by Uncle Bernie. It reeks of gimmickry, class warfare, and party absolution.
For one thing, it is a profoundly bad idea to raise taxes in any sector when the country is already reeling from government-induced inflation and bad energy policies. Surely Biden is aware.
Most people recognize the Trump tax cuts brought a semblance of fairness to the system. Voters typically don’t see success as a reason for punishment or singling out. Americans want what’s right even if a tax increase might not affect them personally. Any tax increase is a loser at the polls.
Income taxes are allowed under the 16th Amendment, but taxing unrealized capital gains is not constitutionally protected. Therefore, that part of the proposal will probably not hold either by vote in Congress or via a court challenge. Biden knows this.
Democrats barely hold the House and Senate, and this tax increase would get no help, thankfully, from Republicans. One or two contrarian Democrats would sink it. Joe Manchin comes to mind. Also, a tax move prior to the election could swing it to the Republicans. Pandering Joe knows this.
Americans aren’t stupid. We know one thing leads to another, and if this proposal seems suddenly monetarily inadequate, it’s mighty tempting to bump it into the middle class which is where the money really is due to breadth.
Biden’s tax plan is a loser, but we have other things to consider that are more certain. In 2025 the Trump tax cuts will expire. A Republican Congress would absolutely vote to extend them.
A Democratic Congress would let them expire and then blame Trump and the Republicans. It’s what they do.
Think about these things between now and November and be ready.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.