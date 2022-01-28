It needs to be said, so I am just going to say it. This is the worst administration ever.
It’s not just Biden who is hopelessly mired in decrepit ideology but a party consumed with malice toward America so malignant even those who voted for Uncle Joe and the Destroyers are turning away. A recent Quinnipiac poll placed Biden’s approval at 33%; more generous polls top out at 41 %.
If I was betting man, I’d wager the numbers will continue their downward spiral since it’s way too early to declare victory over our national disease.
If Biden seems oddly at ease with his numbers, it is because he still has three years left to mess up America with no sign of impeachment on the horizon. Besides he is at least achieving rhetorically some of what the far left demands, and there is COVID on which to blame everything.
There is still the horrible, awful Donald Trump to persecute, but after a year that is aging. People expect Joe to put on his big boy pants at some point and get something done about problems that shouldn’t even exist: high fuel prices, ridiculous inflation, and a border situation that should never be tolerated. Many have noticed how little has been said about these things recently which tells us these are the status quo. It also defines how little public opinion matters to those who know it all.
When compliance to an ideology’s dictates become more important than the expectations of the people, there is a problem, and, brother, do we have one with a doddering president awash in useless idealism and a Democratic Congress focused primarily on staying in power.
Biden and the Destroyers crowed about wage increases, but these have been devoured by the highest inflation rate in decades.
One can blame empty shelves on COVID, wrecked supply chains, and labor issues, but the fact remains high inflation, shortages, and dysfunction are socialist markers. If you need confirmation on this, ask Venezuela’s refugees.
Build Back Better was Biden’s signature tax and spend initiative, but it failed, taking with it more goodies to be put on the credit card.
Trade deficits are expanding.
We have had energy independence taken away.
This administration has failed to criticize the defund the police stupidity that permeates liberal cities at the expense of innocent victims, the very people the left claims to care so much about. If one doesn’t speak against something, one approves of it. Biden is sphinx like.
When Biden swells with indignation, Putin can barely contain a guffaw. Biden as a tough guy is as convincing as a toothless old poodle in a junkyard full of Dobermans.
The election bill Biden was panting to sign was an attempt to shift election authority away from states. This was obviously an effort by Democrats to bring more authority to the federal level and to exert more control over dissent. That failed thanks to Republicans and a pair of skeptical Democrats.
The effort to destroy the filibuster, a tried and true check necessary to the congressional minority, also failed thanks to Republicans and Senators Manchin and Sinema. Democrats wanted to end the filibuster so they could pass their voting rights initiative by a simple majority. That would guarantee mail-in voting. Both components were brazen attempts to centralize power for the left despite their claims to the contrary and before this year’s election
These failures have prompted Biden to suggest Election 2022 may not be legitimate. The man is hopeless.
There is still poverty and homelessness in America. There is still racism according to those who politicize it. Some people still make good money by working hard while others complain about how horrible it is to be American. All are still here despite the left’s ongoing promise to make everyone as good as they.
Democrats, Independents and Republicans need to understand this administration has already delivered all it has to offer. We must have more and better and soon. Failure must not be the new norm
Footnote: It is becoming more obvious everyday how terrified Democrats are of a Trump revival this year and beyond.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.