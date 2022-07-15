The left learned long ago the best way to gain politically is to control the narrative, but sometimes adjustments are necessary to accommodate setbacks. For instance when interest in “global warming” began to fade, it was seamlessly replaced with “climate change” which is broader and more collective. Now all things we commonly associate with bad weather is assigned to man-made influences on climate.
Liberals abhor challenges to their doctrine. If you doubt the severity of climate change, you are dismissed as a science non-believer. If you question abortion on demand, you are surely somehow backward. Remember, to be hip and cool you must support the calculated end to swelling life. Indeed being pro-life is a bit old-fashioned and way too giving.
The recent SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade sent liberals into combat mode. Out came the marchers. Messy theater was performed. Threats were made. Horror was palpable. Surely the world was ending.
Of course these responses were grossly exaggerated with political gain the real objective. After all it is an election year with far more at stake than the lives of babies. Even so demonstrative resistance to the highest court ruling faded surprisingly fast as if so ordered. The politics needed adjustment, you see.
Why? Well, most Americans accept we have a high court for a reason and have moved on. Also polls indicated abortion was not the issue voters are most concerned about, so Democratic leadership pulled back temporarily to plot strategy and find ways to circumvent the ruling.
Biden soon submitted an executive order concerning abortion but pertinent to party stance. It may take a while to evaluate the order’s ramifications, but you surely noticed how Joe tied it up with a call for women to vote, vote, vote. Abortion and women’s votes are inclusive for Democrats and necessary for electoral triumph.
While we watch the Democrats strategy unfold, let’s remember abortion as a right was largely an extension of the feminist movement of a half century ago. Roe v. Wade came at a time when prescription birth control was coming into common practice, but abortion nevertheless morphed into political activism and remained such. Liberals embraced it like a long-lost child.
Democrats want you to accept nothing has changed since the days of Roe v. Wade. Women are victims instead of partners. Every pregnancy is an option instead of a developing life, and the big decision is based on health and personal choice as if these alone are the whole story.
The fact is Americans are decades past Roe v. Wade. There are many more ways of preventing pregnancy now which, if done responsibly, immediately eliminates the need for abortion. Why not do that? Aside from politics, that is.
Sure, pregnancy can occur even if prevention is practiced but not often. If one method seems too risky, use two, but please stop insisting that a surprise is justification for stopping a life. It never was and never will be.
Leftist propaganda is putting forth the idea that after the SCOTUS decision all pregnancies will be treated the same under arcane state laws, but that is fear mongering and ridiculous hyperbole. Of course dangerous pregnancies will be ended justifiably. Most states, however, are not going to grant a late-term abortion on demand. They recognize killing even if liberals don’t.
I have read a number of current remarks by liberals on the subject. All focused on the rights of mothers, but none mentioned the aborted child. Democrats sell themselves as the party of empathy, but they seemingly have none for the innocent and helpless. Isn’t that incredible?
Of course one may have to step up and be uncomfortable for a while when babies show up unexpectedly, but real parents do what they have to. It has to do with acceptance, maturity and responsibility. These do not conjoin well with liberalism.
Whatever your opinion on abortion, don’t allow Democrats the leverage they are after on this issue. Be aware. Support the SCOTUS decision if you can. Answer the call of your moral center and remember you were once a baby loved and protected.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.