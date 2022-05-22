Democrats are gearing up for a tough fall election. They know they are facing an electorate weary of liberal theater, lies and hyperbole, and obvious ineptness.
The Afghanistan exit was swiftly swept under the liberal carpet so it requires a revisit so we don’t forget. President Biden took the military out of that country but left behind any semblance of victory or hope. In charge now is the Taliban, a regressive militant organization capable of manufacturing terrorists with regularity. Now one would think even a tail-tucked president getting out of Dodge would not want to arm an enemy, but that wasn’t the case.
America left behind at least $7 billion in armaments for the Taliban to use as it pleases. One can question the Pentagon’s judgment, but the commander-in-chief is Joe Biden. That makes him the boss and the one responsible.
Shortly after the Afghanistan debacle, undeterred Russia invaded Ukraine. It is easy to imagine how much better off Ukraine would be if that $7 billion in military materiel had somehow gone there instead of to the Taliban.
Democrats know they can’t justify or wholly control the public response to such carelessness, so they don’t talk about it. They prefer it die from neglect while we are watching other dramas unfold. Indeed distractions are essential as is the purchase of popularity.
One titillating example of such is Biden’s proposal of forgiving $10,000 in student loans. Borrowers are understandably eager to see this happen since it would make a Camaro more affordable, but isn’t there such a thing as commitment? How about obligation and responsibility?
Biden has the authority to take this step. He is using it as leverage to buy favor and votes from a large constituency swayed by the promise of an easy way out. It buys loyalty.
I look for loan forgiveness to hit shortly before the mid-term election. This ploy can apply to other elections too because many graduates have way more than $10,000 in debt. The idea is some forgiveness now, more next election. Of course liberal media will help by extolling the kindness of good ol’ Uncle Joe. Also the step would console socialist Bernie, a longtime supporter of free and easy.
I suspect this setup has been in the planning for years. It’s a win-win for the left. Not so much for those who pay contracted debts out of a sense of responsibility.
An economy flapping its way toward recession needs a fallback favorite. There’s always abortion to rile the fanatics and provide distraction.
A SCOTUS draft opinion concerning abortion surfaced recently as if by magic. It seems the conservative court is considering ending the life of a helpless fetus with a heartbeat might not be the best thing for humanity. Perhaps an unborn person should have a fair chance.
Isn’t that worth debate with reform and compromise the goal?
Not for lefties who demand abortion regardless of the stage of development. Oh, they cite the mother’s health and incidents of rape and incest as justification for termination, but we all know these are rare. The real reason for most abortions is the (potential) child is unwanted. A baby requires personal sacrifice which is way more than some can handle.
Abortion does not equate to love, personal responsibility, or a willingness to put the helpless ahead of personal wants, but it is a perfect fit for empty liberal moralism. I’m fed up with it.
The draft opinion was leaked by someone working within SCOTUS. The act was unprecedented, illegal, unethical and political. It was designed to give the left the ammo it needs to fire up a needed base going into an election cycle. Also, the left wants to discredit SCOTUS because it is conservative and three justices were appointed by the horrible, awful Donald Trump. Talk of packing the court to assure a leftist majority is underway.
Democrats know if they can control SCOTUS they can have any ruling they want; therefore, investigation into the leak likely won’t happen since Attorney General Merrick Garland thus far is signaling inaction. That speaks loudly to the origin of the leak.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.