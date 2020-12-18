It is tempting to prognosticate about the forthcoming Biden regime, but I will wait, for the most part, until President Joe has dipped his toe into the murky water of the Swamp. It will be telling then to see if his commitment lies with the American people as he claims or with the factions within his own side clamoring for power and fame.
Some things are still cloudy since the election. The Trump camp is still pursuing its accusations of voter corruption. Right or wrong on this matter I see nothing amiss with confirming legitimacy in this election or any. We need to know the election was done right, was honest, and will serve as a model for the future. Cheating, after all, is nothing new, but if it isn’t stopped, we are no different than any other nation abusing democratic principles.
It is clear now that pre-election polls are largely useless as credible guides for voters. Most are nothing more than political tools that confuse citizens, cloud issues, and reveal favoritism. I will no longer pay attention to them as best I can, but they are ubiquitous during election seasons.
The Senate is undecided until Georgia resolves its tight races. If the Senate retains a Republican majority, there will still be some balance in Congress. If not, the Democrats will have free rein, and you can bet they will vigorously pursue their agenda of creeping socialism.
Republicans gained seats in the House of Representatives which helps, but Nancy Pelosi will still be Speaker and the Democrats will still have a slender majority. There may be more half-hearted resistance to retaining Pelosi as Speaker once Biden is inaugurated, but she will brush it off. It’s how she rolls.
So far Biden has shown enough sense to not name Squad members or the socialists Lizzie Warren and Bernie Sanders to positions within his administration, but the ones he has named are far left enough. We will see whether or not Biden will hold his people to some degree of moderation. Joe is a moderate, right?
Perhaps that was a lie.
Will Joe Biden be his own man or Obama lite? I know what I expect, but I don’t want to be premature. The system shapes anyone we elect. That’s why it is such a beautiful thing.
It is still weeks before Biden enters the Oval Office, but there are a few things revealing themselves now via big media and Biden’s own remarks. It is okay to focus on a couple since they are already out there.
Here’s a quote from a Dec. 2 news article: “As he did frequently while campaigning, Biden promised that the U.S. would eventually emerge with an economy that is dramatically reshaped to better stamp out economic inequality.”
That tells us a lot.
It reveals COVID-19 is indeed being used as an opportunity to make social and economic changes within the country that would not have been possible otherwise. Trump’s economy before the disease was way too successful. “Dramatically reshaped” means a different type of economy and certainly one with higher taxes. It is an undisguised threat to the free market capitalism that has made this country the economic success it is. “Economic inequality” points to redistribution of wealth, a fundamental socialist tenet, and to a greater role of government in our lives.
Here’s what Biden said in support of the above: “From the most unequal economic and job crisis in modern history, we can build a new American economy that works for all Americans, not just some.”
Biden’s implication is Trump somehow caused COVID, and he is to blame for the resulting economic troubles. The real villains, of course, are the disease itself and China where it sprang to life.
What exactly is an “unequal economic crisis”? Well, certainly some people were more adversely affected by the disease than others as is always the case, but Biden’s words suggest fault lies somewhere within our economic/social system. Otherwise, I guess, we would’ve all been harmed equally, and social justice would’ve been achieved at long last.
These remarks may seem innocuous now, but they are glimpses into where we are headed with the stalwart Joe Biden in charge and backed by his endless legion of activists and a corrupt big media that gave up all objectivity years ago.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.