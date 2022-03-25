The horrible war in Ukraine has done more than kill innocents and level peaceful towns and cities. It has created homelessness for thousands forced into shelters and/or refugee status. Desperate people have fled to neighboring countries, but many have stood their ground in defense of their homes, nation and democracy.
Some uprooted Ukrainians may eventually make their way to the United States, and they should be helped as we aided refugees from many nationalities after World War II. They will enter this country legally as all immigrants should.
The Ukraine dilemma reminds us America has its own problem with homelessness. As of 2020 the estimated number of homeless people in the U S was over 580,000. This number is undoubtedly higher now with not enough attention paid to contributing factors such as illegal immigration so clearly enabled by this administration’s policies.
In 2020 the number of homeless in Los Angeles was put at 41,290. This is a city within a city. That same year Seattle had 11,751 living on the streets. In Washington D. C. there were 6,380. There is no downward trend even though all three cities are loaded with caring liberals. Perhaps activism, blame and frowny faces aren’t enough to alleviate the problem.
Liberals argue homelessness is caused by a failed economic system that distributes unevenly. Too many are left out. Too much is concentrated in the hands of a few, they say, but these arguments are political and fail the reality test.
The truth is most homelessness is caused by drug addiction and/or alcoholism which absolutely have to do with individual choices as opposed to a poorly designed society. Surely there is no one left who isn’t aware of the danger of putting illicit drugs or too much alcohol into one’s system. If a person accepts that risk and indulges anyway, then surely there is nothing else to blame.
For liberals that may seem a harsh judgment that misses the mark. I can hear them now: “Haven’t you ever made a mistake?” or “Don’t you believe in second chances?”
Well of course I have erred as everyone does, but do I engage in behaviors that could lead to homelessness? No, I do not. Does that make me special? I don’t think so, but it does speak to good judgment. Most people have it, but some do not. Bad decisions are a root cause of much homelessness no matter what liberals claim. So is bad luck.
I believe in second chances, but I take issue with the third and fourth at the expense of others. One has to want to change and take steps to make it happen. Self-help is the most effective tool for turn-about.
Homelessness is also caused by mental illness, but people in this condition are sometimes a threat to society. They may commit crimes against other homeless people or citizens going about their business. Recent well-reported incidents confirm this.
Homeless people break the law to pay for their habits or to eat. Many either do not seek employment or are unemployable. Society pays, and that is not something that can be overlooked. Neither is neglected hygiene, tents lining sidewalks, or empty excuses.
Veterans who have been traumatized by their experiences may end up on the street unfortunately. Those damaged doing their duty should not be living hand-to-mouth. Donations to veterans’ organizations could help keep those struggling out of the parks and alleys. Do that.
It’s interesting to me the cities that seem to have the biggest problem with homelessness lean left, so I have a humble proposal. States like California are replete with liberal millionaires enriched by the system they criticize. They could surely organize a broad charitable organization designed solely for the elimination of homelessness. A 10% pledge of Hollyweird wealth alone would do much to tackle the problem.
Of course that assumes the homeless really want to improve their situation. After all no country is freer than ours, and that includes choices concerning how to live one’s life.
I suspect the true solution to expanding homelessness is jobs, a change in attitude, and better leadership in those places where liberalism again fails to live up to its lofty claims.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.