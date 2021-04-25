America is becoming an increasingly peculiar country and not only in a few instances of the tail wagging the dog but within the fiber as well.
You may have noticed sincere ads on television warning of the hazards of tobacco which, as everyone knows, can cause cancer, emphysema and a host of other health issues, but when do you see similar warnings for marijuana, even though the drug contains some of the same carcinogens as tobacco? Why the absence, health and truth considered?
There‘s a clear answer. Special interests have been pushing marijuana use as a remedy for years, but you can’t sell it to the public as a solution if it is also thought of as a problem. Hence, the selling of the drug as a positive while ignoring the negative health and social issues that accompany it. Marijuana is now viewed generally as a good drug. Did you know that back in the day cigarettes were also marketed as a health aid?
I submit the marijuana promo wasn’t really about alleged health benefits. It was always about legalizing pot for recreational use so users could indulge without concern for arrest, fine or stigma. First, define it as a good thing healthwise then come in with what you really want. This worked beautifully. It just took an exercise in public manipulation to get it done.
Don’t be surprised if the next demand is the legalization of heroin or some other drug presently viewed as a hazard for the individual and society. All that is necessary is to get enough people to accept that something bad is really something good. So proven.
Now we will see if drug use increases exponentially.
We now imagine a world near collapse because of tractors, cows and such since that is what we are told by politicians and experts looking mighty serious.
“Trust the science,” we are warned, but whose science and what studies?
Isn‘t climate change what we living between the fence rows call weather? Weren’t the Dakotas once under water eons ago before the climate changed? Wasn’t there an Ice Age many, many centuries before there were enough people on the planet to alter anything? Didn’t climate have something to do with the extinction of toothy reptiles that once stalked the planet?
Climate change is nothing new. Earth, after all, is a living organism. Understand I’m not suggesting carelessness with the environment, but I will say the life-style alterations rushing toward us will have far more to do with politics than reality.
Isn’t it strange that those who demand diversity will simultaneously expect sameness in thought, behavior and attitude from among the folks?
Isn’t it peculiar how completely big media has transitioned to naked propaganda? It’s odd too, isn’t it, how so many programs designed for entertainment manage to work in liberal preachments?
Isn’t it curious how white supremacy has returned so efficiently to our long list of social ills? And isn’t it amazing how many will buy into it based on a handful of kooks and the say-so of liberal politicians feigning terror? Isn’t it startling how bad guys on TV are so often white supremacists but never Antifa?
Odd, isn’t it, what’s happening at our border, and how much we aren’t told by our own government? I’m referring to the truth about an administration and a particular party manipulating a whole population for selfish political gain.
Weird how holding compartments for those entering the country illegally were called cages under Trump but are now called pods under Biden. They are the same thing! My, my, my.
Isn’t it amazing how a pandemic can become a fulcrum for party advantage? Isn’t it startling how easily fear can be used to initiate social changes?
Peculiar may be the new normal. Common sense has fled.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.