Menace lurks behind the phony façade of liberalism. How so is worth knowing. Knowledge, after all, equates to power.
Lefties demand the right to speak and act freely in their supposed pursuit of social justice. However, if questions emerge, the left moves quickly to suffocate it either through verbal attack or via a blank big media. Just don’t suggest liberals aren’t tolerant simply because they could not care less what you think. That won’t do.
Liberals demand all do as they say while they do as they please. Mask up, they order while partying on without them.
When was the last time a liberal was wrong about anything? Or took responsibility? Or explained how he/she could have done better? Or admitted guilt?
The buck doesn’t stop with them; it starts and stops with everyone else.
Liberals demand accountability from the right but dodge it for themselves. Misbehavior on the part of Trump supporters in Washington on Jan. 6 was condemned, but similar behavior by Antifa and others in American cities was overlooked by liberals and the media. Destruction by the left was good, you see, because of its political expediency, but the right’s anger won a different label—insurrection. Vigorous prosecution for the naughty right; excuses for the self-righteous left.
It wasn’t an insurrection, by the way. The government wasn’t overthrown. It was a riot. Lefties are usually fine with riots when neighborhoods are being burned in the name of some embraced cause, but when their political security is threatened, it becomes a different matter. It’s all about them, you see.
The insurrection label came from within the leftist bowel and was slung about by compliant big media. It was designed to frighten people about the greatest existential threat in the history of humankind! Angry white folks!
Liberals emphasize respecting others while harassing Senators Manchin and Sinema for daring to question the wisdom of raising taxes and debt. Fanatics even followed Sinema into a restroom while complaining and shoving a camera in her face.
Respect to a leftie means you respect them while they denigrate you personally, your values and beliefs, and your positions politically and socially.
Be open-minded they shout while flinging insults, shutting down debate, and refusing to compromise.
Do it for the love of the children is the liberal outcry while advocating for abortion and condemning those who dare challenge the morality of eliminating the helpless. But the unborn can’t vote, can they, so what good are they?
Throw them away.
Power to women claim the liberals as millions of women were abandoned to the reactionary Taliban in Afghanistan without a second thought or glance backward by this administration.
Joe Biden feebly advertised himself as a unifier during his abbreviated campaign, but unity implies give and take, open dialogue, and a desire to help for the common good. Understand, there is no percentage for Biden and the left in compromise. Their policies and practices divide as they advance their partisanship through mandate, bureaucratic muscle, and increasing arrogance.
The left promises a better life, a virtual utopia based on neurotic idealism. What we are getting instead is the promise of higher taxes, higher gasoline and natural gas rates, threats of brownouts and controls on consumption, expanding debt and trade deficits, attacks on farmers and property owners, and the degradation of personal freedoms and rights.
Apparently the road to utopia is paved by the erosion of all we have.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.