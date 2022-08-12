The August 2 primary election left me a happy camper. The turnout in Nodaway County was solid for an election step that is often bypassed by busy people; indeed, the results for a conservative like me were as ideal as one could hope. The vote went thunderously for Republicans.
Roy Blunt’s approaching retirement from the U.S. Senate prompted 21 Republican contenders who collected 3,687 votes within the county or 78.5% of the total cast. The Democrats produced 11 challengers and around 21.5% of votes cast. Now that’s a thumping.
Eric Schmitt handily won the Republican nomination for senator with nearly 44 % of the votes cast here and also won it statewide. He is a tough candidate who will stand strong with conservatives. He is not afraid of a fight, and that is what he can expect from the determined left.
Schmitt’s Democratic opponent is Trudy Busch Valentine, a woman of wealth and privilege from St. Louis who is also a hard worker and ambitious politician. Valentine carried the Democratic vote in Nodaway County with a whopping 301 votes. By comparison, Schmitt got 1,602 votes which is big reason why I am a happy camper.
As good as it looks now we of Nodaway County must remember Busch will have great strength in St. Louis and Columbia. Bushels of PAC money will flow into her campaign, and the Democrats will do their best to discredit Schmitt for his views. Also, a Democratic victory in Missouri would be huge for their party which is fading faster than a watercolor in a thunderstorm in many parts of the state. Even so, we must expect a tough, close contest no matter how the numbers read locally and currently.
In Nodaway County able Congressman Sam Graves collected a little over 3,000 votes out of a field of five while his three Democratic opponents collected 760. It would be easy to get comfortable here considering Graves’ history of success, but the Democrats would love to flip this seat. Get behind Sam. His conservatism and common sense smarts align with that of Northwest Missouri, and in his heart he is an aggie.
Rusty Black did an impressive job in Nodaway County, collecting slightly over two-thirds of the vote for State Senator for District 12 within a field of three Republicans. All the candidates for this office were experienced in state politics and proud to be conservative. Honestly, any of these men would have been fine, but Rusty triumphed here and beyond. I will be happy to vote for him in November.
One of the most interesting contests was for Allen Andrews’ seat as District 1 state representative. There were five Republican contenders, but Jeff Farnan captured the nomination with nearly 47% of the vote.
I believe Jeff had the best organization and worked the hardest. His win suggests candidates have to do more than light up Facebook or hammer a sign or two into our too dry ground. You have to meet and engage people. You have to show a genuine interest in solving problems and improving life for constituents. Otherwise, they will look around. Jeff understood that.
Jeff’s Democratic opponent will be Jess Piper. Her contrast with Farnan is stark. I urge all to pay close attention because I find her message inconsistent with northern Missouri values.
I believe Missouri will remain conservative after November, but I am not taking it for granted and neither should you. Wide gaps often close fast as an election approaches, and Democrats are driven like no other. They need to be thumped. Otherwise, any message sent is lost to their substantial, unforgiving and uncompromising egos.
There can be no rest. No taking outcomes for granted. No slacking. No not showing up for the election. Do all you can because this is another big one.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.