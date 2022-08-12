EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

The August 2 primary election left me a happy camper. The turnout in Nodaway County was solid for an election step that is often bypassed by busy people; indeed, the results for a conservative like me were as ideal as one could hope. The vote went thunderously for Republicans.

Roy Blunt’s approaching retirement from the U.S. Senate prompted 21 Republican contenders who collected 3,687 votes within the county or 78.5% of the total cast. The Democrats produced 11 challengers and around 21.5% of votes cast. Now that’s a thumping.

