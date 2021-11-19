I have been wondering lately what Americans hoped to get from President Biden as he approaches the end of year one.
If dynamic leadership was anticipated, it hasn’t materialized. Instead there has been plenty of bumbling, stumbling and gaffes as Uncle Joe continues to push the same worn failures that have defined the left for decades.
If Biden was expected to lead the nation out of the COVID quagmire in some fashion superior to Trump’s endeavors, that hasn’t happened. Instead, we have seen how Democrats have used the so-called pandemic to leverage its agenda. Surely there is no one left who doesn’t get social engineering this obvious.
If voters were hoping for a brisk economy that would embrace everyone, that hasn’t occurred either. Ideology keeps tripping over reality and disgust.
What have we gotten from Uncle Joe and the Destructors?
We now have the highest inflation rate in decades. Initially this fact was scoffed at by “experts” who assured us it was temporary and not a big deal. Now they are saying it will be with us for quite some time. My, my, my.
Biden junked the energy independence quickly achieved by Trump in favor of asking other countries to produce more oil while we pay unnecessarily higher prices at the pump. Which is better, energy independence or supply uncertainty? Which helps Americans more, low prices or high ones?
Been to the store lately? I have, and it isn’t pretty. High prices. Uncertain labor. Shortages. All are signs of dysfunction neatly tied to supply chain and COVID, but they are also socialist markers. All are unnecessary and tied to policy. I can say with certainty Trump would have ended the supply chain issue long ago.
Biden claims there’s a plan called Build Back Better. Leftist politics say it’s necessary to build back because of COVID and the horrible, awful Donald Trump, but socialists believe before you can have utopia, you must first break down and replace the existing system. That’s what these Democrats are trying to do. They won’t openly admit it, of course. That would require honesty.
There are some promising signs the American people are woke to the Democrats’ purpose. The recent election in Virginia in which the Republicans scored a sweep is a strong indicator. Concern, frustration and anger are becoming more evident, but so is the left’s recalcitrance. This combination contributed to the following
Faith in the Biden/Harris duo has slipped again. A new USA Today/Suffolk poll put Biden’s approval rating at 37.8% with 59% disapproving and 3.2% undecided. The poll, a random sample of 1,000 Americans, indicates slippage among independents but also among moderate Democrats. That’s not good news for Uncle Joe so easily controlled by the far left arm, but it is encouraging for conservatives facing a long wait.
No one asked my opinion of Biden’s performance, so I polled myself. Turns out I disapprove, not only of Joe but with those with whom he aligns. America doesn’t need a socialist makeover, but it does need constant affirmation of its democratic principles. We all need to help if we are to turn around.
Harris’s numbers were worse. Her approval was 27.8% with 51.2% disapproving and 21% undecided. I suspect the undecided number is high because Harris doesn’t do anything. People don’t know her and may not want to. This could indicate she won’t make the cut once Biden leaves for whatever reason.
Forty-six percent of those polled say Biden has done a worse job than expected since elected. His miserable, refugee-creating failure in Afghanistan factored heavily. Sixty-four percent said they don’t want Biden to run for a second term.
My feeling right now is the DNC will yank support if Biden’s numbers remain this poor. If an election was held today, he would lose big against a strong opponent like Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis, my current preference should he choose to run.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.