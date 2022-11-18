When I first began contributing this column in 2009, America was on the cusp of the Obama regime. The column survived eight years of Obama, four years of Trump’s efforts to put America first, and now two years of Biden’s unbridled liberalism. I did okay, I think.
Initially, I believed I would have enough material for a year, but I soon learned there was no shortage of issues on which to write and one year stretched to thirteen. This is column number 585, and it is my last.
Now is the time to go. The latest election is over though still incompletely determined as of this writing. Nevertheless, this latest contest stands as another affirmation of the checks and balances so carefully put in place by brilliant men who understood fairness is best preserved by a system defined by equality, inclusion and freedom. The first check is the vote.
The founders blessed us with an awesome nation. Don’t ever forget that no matter what manner of ignorance tumbles from the mouths of those numbed by indoctrination or political party. America remains freedom’s best hope no matter what detractors claim.
Our system is solid. Without it, the American experiment would have faded decades ago. A good election goes a long way in proving that point.
I am gratified once again to live in northern Missouri where I have spent all my days. This election confirmed common sense still prevails in this part of our divided nation. We largely voted for life over abortion, real values over phony idealism and for individual rights and responsibilities over group think. We are who we are, and we can be proud of that, but we must remain firm in our convictions. There are challenges coming down the pike.
One consistent theme in this column has been the growing threat from within from the left thinly disguised in Democratic respectability. The trend now is to the left, but the problem is the left in America is increasingly radical. We can’t have that.
This Democrat party is not the one of JFK, the iconic leader of my youth. I have watched this party morph into something alien, something politically perverse and often hateful but never underestimate the determination of its leaders or the impact of its followers. They are devoted to radical upheaval; you must be dedicated to preservation with thoughtful, steady change the true measure of progress. We must all be strong, or at some point we will surely fail our ancestors, our progeny, and our country. I hope I never witness that.
We must reject the left’s negativity and aggression. Rural America must not be pushed around by urban radicalism intent on molding a country suitable for their peculiar political proclivities. Recent elections show our willingness to do that here in the corner and the border as well. Thank you for that and keep it up.
I am grateful to the editors/publishers at the Forum who graciously gave me space to express my views. They did not judge, edit or scorn. They are professionals who collectively brought forth a fine newspaper for a great community and county. Support them. That’s best done by staying informed and involved.
Finally, I know there are many capable conservative writers out there. I hope someone will step forward with a fresh perspective and a new column. You’ll have fun and more supporters than critics.
In any case, be safe and well and continue to take good care of my America.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.