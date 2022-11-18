EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

When I first began contributing this column in 2009, America was on the cusp of the Obama regime. The column survived eight years of Obama, four years of Trump’s efforts to put America first, and now two years of Biden’s unbridled liberalism. I did okay, I think.

 Initially, I believed I would have enough material for a year, but I soon learned there was no shortage of issues on which to write and one year stretched to thirteen. This is column number 585, and it is my last. 

