The current debate about Roe v. Wade subordinates an important point: All its elimination will accomplish is pushing the least advantaged women into a more desperate lifestyle.
Outlawing abortion deters no woman of means. There are many states where it will continue to be legal.
Even Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who earlier said a national abortion ban is possible, is now avoiding the issue. Even if you disagree with his politics, he is an astute politician. He knows how to make pronouncements, and then sidestep any backlash.
At issue is enforcement. Many countries allow abortions. Any woman with means can get one where it is allowed and is safe from prosecution as her privacy is assured.
At issue is when human life begins: at conception; at birth; somewhere in between? The answer is opinion, not fact. Roe v Wade was the best attempt to date to answer the question by dividing gestation into trimesters then assigning conditions on abortion access in each.
One situation I find baffling is how vocal many abortion opponents are about life beginning at conception, but remaining mute when presented with the fact that hundreds of thousands, maybe a million, frozen embryos are discarded annually, each being one hundred cells or more.
While the views of those opposing abortion are resolutely held, their success in making it illegal endangers the women whose lives will be most negatively affected.
Moral victories are not always beneficial to those who need relief. It’s something to consider.
––Gordon Hill
Maryville