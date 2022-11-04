Letter to the Editor,
As a grandmother of two girls, I will be voting strictly blue on Nov. 8. On occasion, I have voted red, but not this time. When a candidate boasts that they are 100 percent pro-life, 100 percent pro-2A, or 100 percent a pro-Trump conservative, they have lost my vote, just in case I should ever be on the fence.
A candidate claiming to be pro-life, is mind-boggling to me, especially with all the mass shootings. Why can’t a person be pro-life and pro-choice? I agree that life is sacred, but what is sacred about rape or incest? One surely cannot expect the 27-year-old who became pregnant after her ex-boyfriend stalked her and then raped her, leaving her for dead to carry his baby. And then there is the 13-year-old who is pregnant after months, or years, of incest. I’m a retired public school teacher. I have seen what incest does to a child, male or female. None of these acts are of God, but of the devil himself. Some people need to think beyond the fetus because fetuses will grow up, and in a few years possibly be a victim of a mass shooting.
After all the mass shootings in the U.S., how can a candidate claim to pro-life? Some people have proven that assault weapons are more valuable than life itself, and their elected officials are not doing anything about ridding the nation of assault weapons because it’s their right. The Second Amendment will always be the law of the land, thanks to our forefathers, yet some people’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is ludicrous and antiquated. I’m not saying all guns should be taken away, just the assault weapons. You know, the ones killing your grown fetuses that you have spent all your time and money protecting.
Lastly, a candidate claiming that they are 100 percent pro-Trump isn’t even worth my time. From this teacher’s standpoint, he was the classic schoolyard bully. For all the reasons I have mentioned in this letter, I will vote strictly blue on Nov. 8 — for my granddaughters.
Julie Farnan,
Guilford, MO