We all agree that the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021 was awful and needs to be investigated. However, all nine members of the House select committee were appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. Two Republicans were selected by the Republican minority leader to serve, and Pelosi said no. Is that biased? is she afraid of the truth?
I have some other questions.
Chief of Capitol Police, Steven Sund has stated he requested assistance multiple times days ahead of the event. He also says each request was denied or delayed. Why and by whom?
An unarmed rioter was shot and killed by a Capitol Police Lieutenant. Is this not a crime? The DOJ is not going to move on this, why?
Another rioter was beaten by the Capitol Police and later died. Why won’t the video of this incident be released to the public?
Of the 725 people arrested, no one has been charged with treason. So how could this be an organized insurrection?
There are many more questions, but is the select committee looking for truthful answers or making this a political hit job? High Ranking Democrats have been spreading poison across this country for years. Remember the Russian hoax and President Trump’s claim that it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign that orchestrated it? The Durham investigation, backed this allegation last week. Is this treason by someone within Hillary’s campaign?
––Russell Schuster
Maryville, Missouri