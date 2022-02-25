Independent political observers are experiencing interesting times. The Democrats are skirmishing about what to do about which, their norm with disagreements more arguments than combat. Republicans, however, are showing more discordance than usual by embracing misinformation as fact and extending influence beyond usual boundaries.
Specifically, Trumpian solidarity may be at risk. We will know more after the 2022 primaries which may be pitting contemporary and traditional Republican values at the polls. The simple question is, “Are you with Trump or not?”
While there is scant open infighting there are enough guerrilla skirmishes in play to suggest a pending tussle. Consider these:
The RNC declaration the January 6th assault on the Capitol was “legitimate political discourse” cause a stir within the Republican collective. That the RNC tried to walk back its implications that the violence was effective.
Another clue was revealed in an interview of New Jersey Republican Governor Larry Hogan who noted that the Republican movement has detoured, stating “the Republican party that I want to get back to is the one that believes in freedom and truth and not one that attacks people who don’t swear one hundred percent fealty to the dear leader.” As a former Republican of that view, it works for me.
We need strong and effective political organizations, Democrat and Republican, who promote ideas and values and don’t take differences of opinions personally, working for blended solutions. They did it on the infrastructure bill. Next? Stay tuned.
––Gordon Hill
Maryville, Missouri