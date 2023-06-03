For those who enjoy a beautiful, peaceful and easy walk in nature with family or with your dog, I would suggest taking advantage of the walking trail at Mozingo below the spillway off US136. There are two parking lots to access it from either end just off the highway. It is well maintained by the park employees and you would be surprised at how great the view is looking north across the lake walking along the dam. The distance is two miles but you can shorten that if you choose. There is also a hiking path off the walking trail that ventures into the woods. Check it out.
Bob Cooper