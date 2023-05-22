Like many of us, I greatly appreciate legislative updates from Jeff Farnan, First District Representative representing the Northwest Missouri area.  His April 24 opinion piece, “Capitol Report: Saving Women’s Sports Act,” featured in the Maryville Forum not only shared information, but also provides a window into what our state leaders feel is one of the more important issues facing Missourians.  

There appears to be a clear attempt for those in power to divide people. Culture-war issues like transgender bathroom bans/athletic biological “clarifications,” threats to censor books and withhold library funding, anti-CRT initiatives, etc., certainly seem to get a lot of attention and attraction, particularly in certain types of media.

